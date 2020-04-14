Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens will meet for Singalong & # 39; High School Musical & # 39;

Disney

Cast members of the Disney television movie are set to reunite as part of a long-running special that also features Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

Zac Efron and his "High school musical"The castmates will gather for a Disney Family Singalong on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Just days later Vanessa Hudgens shared a snapshot of a Zoom call between her and her former co-stars in the Disney Channel movies, director Kenny Ortega revealed that an official reunion will be part of the highly anticipated Disney special.

Zac will re-team with the former Vanessa and Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique colemanand Lucas Grabeel in a video chat, where they are expected to sing the movie's uplifting tune, "We're all in this together."

Speaking to Deadline about the meeting, Kenny explained that they were unable to reach Zac until late in the planning process, but as soon as they did, he "stepped in."

"Everyone we contacted was quick, and they will see it in their spirit and in the way they come together from their homes. They recognize that this is an opportunity to strengthen the spirits for those who join us for transmission," he said.

After the news, Ashley went to her Instagram page to share her excitement and wrote, "IT'S HAPPENING! We've gathered for a special night just for you! Thank you @kennyortegablog for the greeting! Honestly, all that I want to do right now is to cheer everyone up #disneyfamilysingalong @abcnetwork April 16. "

Other stars participating in Disney Family Singalong include Ariana Grandewho will act Hercules& # 39; "I won't say I'm in love", and Demi lovatowho duo with Michael Buble in "A dream is a wish your heart makes" of "Cinderella"

Disney Family Singalong will air in the United States on Thursday at 8 p.m. at ABC