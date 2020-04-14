Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

2020 could be the worst year for the world economy in almost a century
The world economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year due to economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
The bleak forecast in their 2020 World Economic Outlook is an extraordinary change from January, when the I.M.F. predicted moderate growth at 3.3 percent. The revised forecast takes into account disrupted supply chains and sustained downtime in industries such as tourism.
"The world has been put into a Great Close," said Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the fund. "The magnitude and speed of the collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything we have experienced in our lives."
Although predicting a partial rebound next year, the fund said there was still a chance that the result could be even worse. The decrease in production this year, the I.M.F. It predicts it would be worse than that of the 2008 recession, when the economy contracted by less than 1 percent, but less severe than that of the Great Depression, when output contracted by 10 percent.
Addressing the nation, Modi said the extension, until May 3, would prevent an increase in cases. He warned that more restrictions could follow in the world's largest blockade.
"If you look at it only financially, it has been expensive," he said of the closure. "But you cannot put a price on the lives of the Indians."
Questions remained unanswered about how the hundreds of millions of informal workers in India, immigrants trapped far from home and homeless citizens would do well in the coming weeks. Many I have been struggling to eat.
Reminder: Although India has a low case count for its population, around 10,000 confirmed infections, and 339 deaths, experts fear that rapid transmission could bring chaos. Hospitals lack the resources they need, and densely populated neighborhoods make it difficult to contain the spread of the virus. The evidence is also not widely accessible.
Gentle mourning of a virus whistleblower
Li Wenliang, a doctor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, He died of the coronavirus in February at the age of 34, after connecting to the Internet to warn friends of the strange and deadly virus that devastated his hospital, only to be threatened by government authorities. Today people continue to gather, virtually, in their latest post on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, to cry and seek comfort in the comment section.
They say "good morning,quot; and "good night,quot;. They tell him that spring has come and that the cherry blossoms are blooming. They send him pictures of fried chicken drumsticks, his favorite snack. China Virtual The Wailing Wall has become the most gracious place on the country's normally combative Internet, writes our columnist Li Yuan.
Putin's disinformation campaign
William Broad, a science and health reporter, recently wrote about a decade of disinformation in health promoted by President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We talked to him about his article.
How did you get interested in this story?
Last year, I wrote about how Mr. Putin and his aides were doing everything they could to scare Americans into thinking that the new cell phone technology known as 5G posed serious health threats. Upon researching that article, I noticed other areas where the Kremlin was hypocritically sounding false alarms, especially on health issues, and I started putting together chains.
Mr. Putin's personal story here seems fascinating. He appears to have spent part of his initial career as K.G.B. Agent who works on foreign disinformation campaigns, right?
Yes No question. He was a K.G.B. officer who rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel and worked in foreign intelligence. American experts say those officers had to spend a quarter of their time conceiving and carrying out plans to sow disinformation. So he's been in this game for a long time, something on the order of four decades.
Some of Russia's public health conspiracies look pretty pretty and don't seem to have had much of an effect on American public opinion. But what do you think have been the greatest successes of this effort?
The Kremlin's vaccine campaign has done a lot to keep Americans away from childhood vaccines, helping to spark a resurgence of measles, a disease that was once seen as defeated. Last year, USA USA He had 1,282 new cases, of which 61 resulted in major complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis.
And what are the main ways Putin's campaign could influence disinformation of the coronavirus in the future?
At worst, it appears that false information about the coronavirus may help prolong the pandemic and contribute to new cases of disability and death.
