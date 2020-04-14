Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

2020 could be the worst year for the world economy in almost a century

The world economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year due to economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.

The bleak forecast in their 2020 World Economic Outlook is an extraordinary change from January, when the I.M.F. predicted moderate growth at 3.3 percent. The revised forecast takes into account disrupted supply chains and sustained downtime in industries such as tourism.

"The world has been put into a Great Close," said Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the fund. "The magnitude and speed of the collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything we have experienced in our lives."

Although predicting a partial rebound next year, the fund said there was still a chance that the result could be even worse. The decrease in production this year, the I.M.F. It predicts it would be worse than that of the 2008 recession, when the economy contracted by less than 1 percent, but less severe than that of the Great Depression, when output contracted by 10 percent.