Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

How is your day going?

It was a relatively calm morning. I had Yan do the homework. The other two only watched television. I tried to do some work midmorning, which I did. I finished a project. My oldest son had a major tantrum where he just yelled because he couldn't find his sweatshirt.

Oh no.

It's, like, his favorite sweatshirt. It turned out that he was in one of the strollers outside. Why would you leave it in the stroller?

How are the children of 3 and 5 years old today?

Overall, I've been letting them float and whatever they want to do. Every once in a while they will get tired of television, and they will just want to go up and do something that is not related to television, and that is good and bad. It's like, oh, that's good. You are using your imagination. But on the other hand, it's like, please just go watch TV and don't destroy the house.

The little one just likes to run around the house, which is great because that wears him out a bit.

I think, in general, we are getting used to a routine. I mean, the first two weeks were difficult.

Why?

It's just hard for me to accept that, my God, my three children are going to be home all the time and I'm going to be alone with them all the time. And, my God, how am I going to handle this? Because I never had to do this.

Right now they are used to being at home, they are used to this, whatever it is.

Well, there really isn't an option at the moment.

Yes. We are all doomed to be together, basically.

