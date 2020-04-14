Young Thug responds to Sauce Walka's boxing challenge

Young Thug has responded to rap rival Sauce Walka's challenge to get into the ring for a fight, and it doesn't seem like fans are getting the boxing match they hoped for.

"2020 I'm & # 39; Naturally & # 39; ending all my fat with scary rappers & # 39; SO IT'S YOUR CHANCE & # 39; all Blue Check celebrities who REALLY ARE CELEBRITIES ARE WELCOME. NO MORE GUN VIOLENCE IN 2020 Let's fight any of my famous & # 39; OUTS & # 39; are welcome join us or the fat is over because & # 39; SCARE & # 39; so we can all be friends 🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂😂 @ thuggerthugger1 @ thuggerthugger1 WHOEVA F * CKED UP WIT ME WHICH IS FAMOUS OR OFFICIALLY I DID AND SKIP IT. "

But Thugger is not interested in fighting.

DJ Akademiks captured the following comment from Thugger via Instagram:

"You need to put that money on your friends, build your label. I'm sure it's n * ggas around you without you, put n * ggas to work too … boss lil brother … I don't know I don't want to smoke with you BTW, I spent that on groceries last month. "