Young Chop remains indifferent despite being kicked out of Atlanta

Chop turns to his Instagram account to share a video of a man spitting threatening words at him, but instead of being scared, the hip-hop producer taunts the man even more.

Young Cutlet You may need to leave Atlanta as soon as possible. The rapper, who has been in the headlines for appearing after several famous names on social media, recently revealed that he was asked to leave the city within 24 hours. However, the rapper did not appear to be upset by the threat.

On Sunday, April 12, Chop went to his Instagram account to share a video of a man spitting threatening words at the producer. "Me and my partners, we all talk and I am not going to lie, Young Chop, you can no longer be in the city brother. The rest of the east side, we will expel you from this city." then said the man.

"Are you doing too much and don't think we're going to take a position? I'm going to tell you something now, I don't give a shit where you're from … we're going to give you 24 hours to get out of town," he continued. "Since you want to be viral so much, we will make you viral."

Chop simply captioned the clip, "Pull Up."

He later shared his reaction to the warning in a video that was posted Monday by XXL magazine on his Instagram page. The new clip saw Chop, who was wearing a mask, calmly watching the previous video. "I posted that 20 hours ago. They have four more hours left," Chop said. Then she mocked the man even more: "I have four more hours left. I'll be waiting."

Chop had made enemies with several great names, including Duck, 21 wild, meek mill and Jay Z. Following his antics, Chop, whose real name is Tyree Pitman, was charged with a reckless misdemeanor in Gwinnett County, Georgia on Monday, April 6. He later went to Instagram Live after his release, talking about someone spying on him outside the Gwinnet County Jail.

"Hello, all of you guys told me about me," he said in the video. "They work with people, man. I hope no one calls me while I'm live right now. Young Chop is free, guys. This is crazy."