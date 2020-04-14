Young Chop laughs at Gang's order to leave Atlanta within 24 hours

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Some Atlanta thugs gave rapper Young Chop an ultimatum to leave Atlanta within 24 hours, and responded by rejecting the threat.

Chop will not leave town.

"Me and my partners, we all talk and I'm not going to lie, Young Chop, you can't be in the city anymore brother. The rest of the east side, we will expel you from this city. You are doing too much and you don't think we are going to have a position? I will tell you something right now, I don't give a shit where you are from … we are going to give you 24 hours to get out of the city … since you want to be viral so much, we will make you viral ", says a man in the video.

