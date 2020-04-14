YNW Melly loses offer for release from jail despite coronavirus diagnosis

Instagram

A judge rejected the rapper's "Murder in My Mind" request for house arrest, though he complains of not receiving adequate care for his COVID-19 symptoms in prison.

YNW Melly He will not be released from prison soon despite his diagnosis of coronavirus. A judge rejected the Florida rapper's request for house arrest while awaiting trial for a double murder case, though he claims he fears dying inside prison for not receiving adequate care for his COVID-19 symptoms.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the judge orders that Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, remain in the Florida Broward County Jail. The judge says that if the 20-year-old hip-hop star wants to receive medical treatment in prison, he can speak to the Broward Sheriff's Office to make arrangements.

Melly's family broke the news earlier this month that she tested positive for COVID-19 while in jail. Later, his attorney Bradford Cohen filed legal documents asking the judge to release him to house arrest and allow him to be treated at a medical center on his own.

In legal documents, the lawyer argued that the "Mixed Personalities" spitter is in danger of dying in prison due to the new coronavirus. Since his positive diagnosis, he suffers from severe chills, labored breathing, headaches, and body aches.

However, Bossip later reported that the family of Melly's alleged murder victim pleaded with the judge not to let him out on compassionate grounds despite his illness, believing that he represents a threat to them and to other witnesses.

Christopher Thomas's family said in court documents that Melly displayed disturbing behavior, including her claims that she has six different personalities, including at least one violent one with murderous tendencies.

The victim's family also called for protection and to become more involved in the murder case as it progresses. "While the victims are sympathetic to Mr. Demons' alleged medical condition, Mr. Demons represents a threat to the family, to society, and cannot be sufficiently restrained if released," the family said in the documents. judicial.

Melly's family has not released a statement about the judge's order that he remain in jail.