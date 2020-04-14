YNW Melly Denied Release From Jail Despite Positive Evidence For COVID-19

Roomies, it appears that YNW Melly will not receive an early release from jail, even though she tested positive for COVID-19. As we previously reported, the rapper was looking for an early release, to get better treatment, due to inadequate care.

His attorney, Bradford Cohen, stated:

"Prisons and prisons in this country are creating an extremely dangerous situation by not providing adequate hand sanitizer and hygiene care," said Bradford Cohen. "I have prepared and will file an emergency motion in the morning for your parole."

The goal was to get a restricted launch, somewhat similar to what Tekashi 69 received, but that was not the case.

According to TMZ, the judge denied his release and stated that YNW Melly would have to request treatment at the Broward Sheriff's Office if she needed it.

The Florida rapper has been charged with the double murder of his friends. If convicted, he faces the death penalty, according to Pitchfork.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/04/14/ynw-melly-denied-prison-release-coronavirus-murder-trial/