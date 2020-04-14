YaYa Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy reportedly fight over girls after arrest

Twitter

Iyanna Mayweather a.k.a. YaYa Mayweather apparently can't keep her life drama-free. After his arrest due to an alleged stabbing incident, the daughter of the former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. she reportedly fought with her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again.

According to Gossip of the City, the couple's fight broke out on Tuesday, April 14 in New Orleans. Supposedly they had a discussion about the girls. However, it is unclear if this happened in a public place and if it became physical.

Earlier this month, YaYa got into serious trouble with the law after allegedly stabbing YoungBoy's baby mom, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs. The incident occurred when YaYa went to YoungBoy's home in Houston, Texas on Saturday, April 4 at around 1:30 a.m. and faced the woman. The boutique owner claimed that she was the rapper's fiancee and told LaPattra to leave the house before he allegedly attacked her with two knives. YaYa apparently stabbed LaPattra twice. She was already arrested and taken to a jail in Harris County, Texas, but was later released after posting bail of $ 30,000.

The victim suffered non-fatal injuries and underwent surgery. LaPattra had apparently returned home, but on Monday, April 14, it was reported that she was admitted to the hospital again due to complications from the stabbing.

He has already been charged with aggravated second-degree assault, which carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison. However, she hired famous attorney Kurt Schaffer, who once successfully defended Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince to represent her in the case. The lawyer has confirmed that YaYa plans to plead not guilty when he appears in court in August. "We recognize that it is a very serious charge, but I believe that in the end, it will be acquitted," his lawyer said in a statement. "I don't think she's going to spend a day in jail. What she did was in defense of herself."