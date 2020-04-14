Writer and showrunner Hannah Shakespeare signs with APA – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Writer and showrunner Hannah Shakespeare has signed with APA.

Shakespeare created the dramatic crime series Killer women, based on the Argentine format, which aired for one season on ABC. Shakespeare also served as executive producer on the series, starring Tricia Helfer. She also recently worked on Bright 2, The Netflix sequel to the 2017 hit starring Will Smith, and served as executive producer on Family crimes at Starz, both with David Ayer. She recently served as an executive co-producer on the third season of The sinner in United States

Shakespeare's previous television credits include Fugitive, Close to Home, Ghost Whisperer, Bionic Woman, The Playboy Club and All the truth. He also wrote the pilot for medical drama. Give me shelter Chris Chulack directed for John Wells Productions on CBS.

Shakespeare began her acting writing career before moving on to television, working with Ron Bass on My best friend's wedding, stepmother and Entrapment. She also wrote the movies Loverboy for Kevin Bacon, and The Raven starring John Cusack.

She continues to be represented by The Gotham Group and attorney Michael Fuller.