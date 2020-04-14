Writer and director Diego Enrique Osorno signs a first agreement with Exile Content Studios – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The screenwriter and director Diego Enrique Osorno (1994) has signed an exclusive first-look documentary and podcast series with Exile, a television and film studio focused on long-form content for global audiences in Spanish and English.

The first project established under the covenant is Reporters, an unscripted podcast and documentary series about investigative journalists who were silenced or killed in the process of reporting their stories. Osorno, through his recently launched production company Detective, will team with Exile's content president Daniel Eilemberg, himself an experienced journalist and international partners in the series that "will illuminate the untold stories that others tried to hide." .

While some details remain confidential, the second project in progress, Mirror, is a documentary series that focuses on investigations of transnational terrorism on both sides of the border between the United States and Mexico.

"We come from the world of investigative journalism, so we feel privileged to join forces with a creator whose voice has transcended the printed word and is demonstrating the power of high-quality unscripted storytelling," said Isaac Lee, founder of Exile. Content Study. "In light of temporary challenges in the production industry, the time has never been more ripe for podcast series and documentaries, as they are inherently dependent on archival footage and investigative techniques compared to production. traditional. We are excited to be able to adapt to the new normal and deliver these highly resonant stories to a global captive audience that is increasingly seeking higher quality content options. "

Osorno has been critically acclaimed, obtained grants from the Pulitzer Center and the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Gabriel García Márquez Foundation for New Journalism has called him "a new chronicler of the Indies." He is the author of distinguished non-fiction literary works, including the biography of Carlos Slim, the Richest Man on Earth, and an award-winning documentary filmmaker whose films include Mayor, Netflix 1994, and next documentary Cowboy of the Noon, on the mysterious disappearance of the poet Samuel Noyola.

"In these difficult and uncertain times, it is imperative to tell stories that resonate and are exciting," said Osorno. “Technological developments and audience changes are making journalism, television and cinema interact more than ever. Given the circumstances, I am very excited to have this partnership with Exile to work creatively with the team from my production company Detective on unwritten stories with global perspectives. "