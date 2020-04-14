Work is underway on a book about the protagonist of Janhvi Kapoor Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl



Gunjan Saxena by Janhvi Kapoor: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film about the first Indian female air force pilot who entered the Kargil war zone in 1999 to save the lives of several wounded soldiers. A few months ago, manufacturers dropped the first posters. Janhvi won much praise and appreciation from colleagues and fans.

Kirandeep Singh and Nirvan Singh, a duo of guru-shishya writers, are reportedly planning a book about the film. They have written over a hundred poems in Punjabi. But since Gunjan Saxena's release date has been pushed back, the book will also take time. Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in films like Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht.

