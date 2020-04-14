Women from England donate to the Players Together fund | Football news







The England women's soccer team has announced a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund.

The fund was established after meetings between Premier League players to discuss how best to support the NHS and other front-line personnel during the coronavirus crisis.

The Lionesses confirmed the move in a coordinated statement posted on the players' social media accounts at 7pm.

"The team recognized the importance of the Premier League players' statement last week regarding the creation of the #PlayersTogether fund and the potential impact it can have to support and assist more than 150 registered NHS charities." , the statement read.

"After discussions with various Premier League players, we are delighted to confirm that the entire Leonas team will make a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund."

The fund was established by Premier League players, including Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire, following widespread criticism of the perceived inaction of top stars.

The players rejected the Premier League's initial proposal for a 30 percent pay cut, which they wanted to make sure any contribution would go directly to the NHS and front-line staff.

Fund contributions will be managed in conjunction with the NHS umbrella group of charities, NHS Charities Together.