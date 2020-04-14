Wiz Khalifa and Billy Ray Cyrus will direct & # 39; Smoke Session & # 39; for Weed Lovers

WENN

The rapper & # 39; See You Again & # 39; will serve as host, while the former Disney actor is expected to perform for & # 39; the world's largest 4/20 virtual celebration & # 39; to celebrate his love for marijuana.

Wiz Khalifa and Billy Ray Cyrus They are among the acts that will celebrate their love for marijuana through a live 4/20 Day celebration (April 20, 2020).

The rapper will perform a DJ set and host an online "smoke session" for cannabis lovers celebrating the special day, teaming up with marijuana tech company bosses at Weedmaps for the "virtual celebration 4" event. / 20 largest in the world ".

The set will feature "Wiz's favorite smoking songs" and celebrate the launch of their 4/20 Day "The Wiz Khalifa EP saga"

In a statement, he said, "Super excited to hang out with Weedmaps smokers around the world. I'm even more excited to be able to share a new project on a vacation that everyone loves."

The live stream, featuring a Billy acoustic set during which his new single Hillbilly Ray will debut, will be available through the Weedmaps website (https://weedmaps.com/420), starting at 3 p.m. EST on Monday.

Recommending to fans to smoke alone to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Cyrus added: "Be a Bogart. If you mind, don't share it. Don't pass your joint or pipe, it's just not safe to do it right now. Let's take take a break, relax on 4/20 and enjoy some new music. Let's have a good time. "

Also on the invoice of the event are Stephen Marley, Cam & # 39; rum, Tycho, Dave East, Ari Lennox, Joey & # 39; CoCo & # 39; Diaz, Berner, Alchemist, Tony Hinchcliffe, Chaunte Wayansand Kitty kash, with all the artists collecting donations for the Last Prisoners Project, a nonprofit organization aimed at releasing the 40,000 Americans currently in jail for cannabis crimes.

Another notable live stream of 4/20 Day is Nightmares on Wax & # 39; s 4/20 Special Instagram Live show (https://www.instagram.com/nightmaresonwax/), which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album Smokers Delight from 1 PM EST, with Dr dreThe 1992 classic debut "The Chronic" also appeared on Apple Music at the famous marijuana party.