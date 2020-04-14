Will Genia Predicts a Bright Wallabies Future for Tate McDermott | Rugby Union News





Tate McDermott has been working with Will Genia during the shutdown

Former Wallaby Will Genia sees a bright future for Tate McDermott, but only if the Reds' scrum half doesn't have his trained natural attack instincts outside of him.

Widely considered one of Australian rugby's most promising talents, McDermott has been working with Genia while the former World Player of the Year nominee is trapped in Brisbane due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With half the 110-cap scrum removed from Test Rugby after last year's World Cup, new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will be looking for new talent to fill the No. 9 jersey when the lockout ends.

Genia, who is hired to play in the Japan Top League with the Kintetsu Liners this year, said McDermott could qualify.

"I definitely think he has the game, he just needs to make sure he doesn't train him," Genia said. Rugby.com.au.

"I love how he plays on instinct, he has that good balance with that attacking rugby brand. He sees the collapse and anticipates that he could do something, whether he's running or he's putting someone in space and I like to watch him play." head up footy.

"He needs to maintain that attack mentality and want to play because it makes him the player he is."

Genia worked with the instinctive talent of fly midfielder Quade Cooper to help the Reds to the Super Rugby title and Australia to the World Cup semifinals in 2011.

He said McDermott had shown "a hunger for improvement,quot; and that they had been working on the specific skills of playing scrum half, such as going from left to right.

However, Genia was careful not to alter the 21-year-old's natural approach.

"He has something in his game that not many other media have in world rugby," Genia said. "He has that really aggressive mindset and the ability to attract players to the game."

"He has a good ability to read the space and fill the space, you never want to get that out of them and have that 'get to collapse, pass, get to collapse, pass' approach, you want to encourage it."