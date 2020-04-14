Where's the cast of ugly Betty now?

It's been 10 years since we said goodbye to Betty Suárez.

When Ugly Betty Signed on April 14, 2010 after spending four seasons on ABC, our beloved Betty's transformation was complete: she had earned the respect of her Mode colleagues, found the strength to move out of the family home, and landed a dream job in all the world. Pond in London.

And in the decade since he said goodbye to the role, America Ferrara She has gone through a similar transformation: starting a family, becoming an open and passionate political activist, and adding job titles to her long resume, left and right. While the star of the series based on the popular Colombian soap opera I am Betty the Ugly one She has certainly remained visible since her time on the show, the same can't be said exactly for everyone who shared the series' regular status with her during those four seasons. So with that in mind, we thought we would honor the big anniversary of the series finale by consulting with the rest of his co-stars.