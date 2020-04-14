Where's the cast of ugly Betty now?

Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
It's been 10 years since we said goodbye to Betty Suárez.
When Ugly Betty Signed on April 14, 2010 after spending four seasons on ABC, our beloved Betty's transformation was complete: she had earned the respect of her Mode colleagues, found the strength to move out of the family home, and landed a dream job in all the world. Pond in London.
And in the decade since he said goodbye to the role, America Ferrara She has gone through a similar transformation: starting a family, becoming an open and passionate political activist, and adding job titles to her long resume, left and right. While the star of the series based on the popular Colombian soap opera I am Betty the Ugly one She has certainly remained visible since her time on the show, the same can't be said exactly for everyone who shared the series' regular status with her during those four seasons. So with that in mind, we thought we would honor the big anniversary of the series finale by consulting with the rest of his co-stars.
However, before doing so, it would be negligent if we didn't comment on how bittersweet the anniversary must be for Betty's family. Silvio Horta, the show's creator and lead writer, is not here to celebrate with them. Sadly, Silvio was found dead in a Miami hotel room in January 2020, as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "I am stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, the death of Silvio Horta. Her talent and creativity brought me and so many others so much joy and light, "America wrote on Instagram while mourning the death of her friend." I am thinking of your family and loved ones who must be suffering so much right now: and at all Ugly Betty family that feels this loss so deeply. "
Our thoughts remain with all those who knew and loved Silvio.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413082102-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-America-Ferrara.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085650″ alt=”The ugly Betty chosen then, now, America Ferrara”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
America Ferrara
After spending four seasons playing our beloved Betty Suárez, the United States lent her voice to the successful How to Train Your Dragon film and television franchise, appeared in the movies Our family wedding, End of the guard, Cesar Chavez and Special correspondents, had a recurring role in The good wifeand, since 2015, he has starred in NBC & # 39; s Hypermarket. In 2020, he announced that the fifth season currently airing would be the last. He also got involved behind the camera, producing and directing episodes of Hypermarket while executive producing and directing the Netflix series Gentefied. Two months later Ugly Betty ended, the United States committed to Ryan Piers Williams, whom he married on June 27, 2011. In 2018, they welcomed their first child, Sebastian Piers Williams. In January 2020, they announced that they are expecting their second child. Known for her political activism, the United States was the keynote speaker for the March of Women in Washington in January 2017 and served as a founding member of the Time & # 39; s Up legal defense fund a year later.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413082500-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Eric-Mabius.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085651″ alt=”The ugly Betty cast then, now, Eric Mabius”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Eric Mabius
After saying goodbye to the publication of the stem Daniel Meade, Eric starred in the British series. Outcasts, made special appearances on shows like Scandal, Blue Blood and Chicago Fire, and became a fixture of the Hallmark Channel as the star of the Signed sealed delivered franchise.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413083525-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Vanessa-Williams.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085655″ alt=”The ugly Betty chosen then, now, Vanessa Williams”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Vanessa Williams
Since stealing scenes like Wilhelmina Slater, the villain creative director-turned-editor-in-chief of MODE, Vanessa has joined the cast of Desperate housewives for his last two seasons. He later starred in the short-lived series. 666 Park Avenue and Daytime divas, while making special appearances on shows like The Good Wife, Broad City and Modern Family. She also appeared on stage in Sondheim on Sondheim, The Trip to Bountifuland After midnight. Since a 2012 Super Bowl commercial, Vanessa has also provided the voice of Mrs. Brown, the brown M,amp;M. In 2015, she married the businessman. Jim Skrip.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413085336-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Tony-Plana.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085659″ alt=”The ugly Betty issued then, now, Tony Plana”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Tony Plana
After four seasons as Betty's father, Ignacio Suárez, Tony has appeared on shows including Desperate Housewives, Jane the Virgin, Superstore and One day at a time. The seasoned actor has served as an acting professor at California State University, Dominguez Hills, and Rio Hondo College, sharing what he has learned over the years with students.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413085926-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Ana-Ortiz.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085660″ alt=”The ugly Betty chosen then, now, Ana Ortiz”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Ana Ortiz
Since her great performance as Hilda, Betty's older sister, Ana has starred Maidens and Cavalier whiskey, with special appearances in shows like Hung, how to escape murder and Blackish. Next time they'll see her in the Disney + -turned-Hulu series Love victor. She also appeared in the movie Big Mommas: as a father, as a son and the voice worked on Ralph breaks the Internet. Musician's wife Noah Lebenzon and mother of daughter dove, born in 2009, welcomed her second child, a son named Rafael, in 2011.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413091339-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Becki-Newton.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085661″ alt=”The ugly Betty issued then, now, Becki Newton”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Becki Newton
After playing sarcastic receptionist Amanda Tanen for four seasons, Becki starred in the short series. Love Bites, Goodwin's games and Rare solitaire, appealed in How i met your mother and Tell me a story, and had a lead role in the third and final season of HBO Divorce in 2019. He also appeared in the Netflix movie Otherness. Three months later Ugly Betty ended, she and her husband Chris Diamantopoulos announced that they were expecting their first child, a son. In 2014, they welcomed a daughter. Neither name has been released.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413092224-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Michael-Urie.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085664″ alt=”The ugly Betty cast then, now, Michael Urie”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Michael Urie
Since making his way as Wilhelmina's personal assistant Marc St. James, Michael made his Broadway debut, joining the cast of How to be successful in business without really tryingThe second revival in 2012, carving out a niche for himself as a New York stage actor. Later that year, he starred in the short-lived CBS comedy. Partners. Since then he resorted to Younger, the good wife and The good fight. The actor's longtime partner Ryan Spahn made waves on the red carpet at Met Gala 2019, dressed in genre couture designed by Christian Siriano.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413110004-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Mark-Indelicato.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085701″ alt=”The ugly Betty issued then, now, Mark Indelicato”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Mark Indelicato
After stealing scenes like Betty's quirky, fashion-obsessed nephew, Mark appeared in the 2014 movie White bird in a snow storm and had a regular role in the short-lived Freeform series Dead of Summer, which aired in 2016.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413093901-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Rebecca-Romijn.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085670″ alt=”The ugly Betty chosen then, now, Rebecca Romijn”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Rebecca Romijn
After playing Meade's transgender sister Alexis until the show's third season, Rebecca starred in the short series. Eastwick, King and Maxwell and Librarians. She also hosted the Game Show Network competition series. Skin wars for three 2014-16 seasons. Rebecca also returned to her role as Mystique for the 2011 film. X Men First generation while appearing in other movies like The scammer and Good actions.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413093500-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Ashley-Jensen.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085669″ alt=”The ugly Betty cast then, now, Ashley Jensen”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Ashley Jensen
Since playing Christina McKinney, Betty's BFF and MODE seamstress, Ashley has starred in the short CBS comedy Accidentally on purpose, continues to star in the television series Acorn Raisins agathaand made appearances on shows like Catastrophe and After life. He has also done voice work in the movies. Sherlock Gnomes, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and The Lady and the Tramp. After the welcome son Francis Jonathan Beesley in 2009, she mourned the sudden death of her husband Terence Beesley in November 2017 at age 60.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413095159-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Judith-Light.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085673″ alt=”The ugly Betty threw then, now, Judith Light”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Judith Light
After four seasons as the fierce Claire Meade, the iconic Judith Light earned her first Tony Award nomination in 2011 for her performance in the original Broadway play Lombardi. In 2012 and 2013, she won two consecutive Tony Awards for Best Outstanding Actress in a Play. On the television side, she played the villain Judith Brown Ryland in Dallas from 2013-14 and starred Transparent from 2014 to its end in 2019. He also made appearances in The Good Fight, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and The politician, the last of which will star when its second season premieres later in 2020 on Netflix.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413094326-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Alan-Dale.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085671″ alt=”The ugly Betty issued then, now, Alan Dale”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images / Shutterstock
Alan Dale
Since playing Bradford Meade in the first two seasons of the show, Alan has appeared in the movies. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Priest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Entourage. On television, he appeared on shows as varied as Once upon a time, the Mindy project and Homeland. He currently plays Anders on The CW & # 39; s. Dynasty restart.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413095556-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Christopher-Gorham.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085674″ alt=”The ugly Betty chosen then, now, Christopher Gorham”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Christopher Gorham
After stealing Betty and the hearts of viewers like Henry, Christopher went on to star Covert Matters and then, Insatiable, with special appearances in shows including Once upon a time, 2 broken girls and The Wizards between. He also provided the voice of Barry Allen (aka The Flash) in six animated DC Comics movies directly on DVD. In 2017, he made his directorial debut with the film. We love you Sally Carmichael!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413094824-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Kevin-Sussman.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085672″ alt=”The ugly Betty chosen then, now, Kevin Sussman”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Kevin Sussman
After playing Betty's boyfriend Walter during the show's first season, Kevin landed the role of Stuart Bloom, the owner of the comic book store in Big Bang Theory. After resorting from seasons two to five (and again in seven), a regular series was made for seasons six and eight to 12. He and his wife Alessandra Young divorced in 2017 after 11 years of marriage.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020313 / rs_1024x759-200413100158-1024-Ugly-Betty-Then-and-Now-Daniel-Eric-Gold.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1085675″ alt=”The ugly Betty issued then, now, Daniel Eric Gold”/>
Walt Disney Television / Getty Images
Daniel Eric Gold
After joining the show in its last few seasons as Betty Matt Hartley's love interest, Daniel has appeared on the shows. Girls, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire and Titansas well as movies Hi i must go and The outcasts.
Ugly Betty is available to stream entirely on Hulu.
%MINIFYHTML9716d898515f10ecb736a7262edb4b2112%%MINIFYHTML9716d898515f10ecb736a7262edb4b2113%