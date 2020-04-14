When Terry Bradshaw says Ben Roethlisberger is the Steelers' best QB, you should listen to him

If you suspect that Terry Bradshaw was simply being humble and magnanimous when he appeared on the radio in Pittsburgh and stated that Ben Roethlisberger was the best quarterback in Steelers history, you're probably right. But he also.

About Big Ben being better, I mean.

"I would give it to Ben," Bradshaw told hosts Ron Cook and Joe Starkey on 93.7 The Fan during an interview last week. "His numbers far exceed mine. He may have more Super Bowls, but he's a much better quarterback. I wasn't bad in my day, but he's big, strong, precise, and has monstrous numbers and has two Super Bowls." I passed that baton with pleasure. I have absolutely no problem with that. He deserves it ".

This appears to be one of the least controversial statements Bradshaw has ever made. It wasn't even the most contentious comment he made that day. Later in the same interview, he suggested that Tampa Bay's new quarterback Tom Brady is not the best in his position, but instead named Roger Staubach, Dan Fouts, and Dan Marino as superior in their eyes.

And yet, with the vacuum of live sporting events persisting, the Ben vs. debate Brad has persisted long enough to be reviewed Monday on FS1's Speak for Yourself, with Steelers legend Rod Woodson declaring, "I think Terry Bradshaw is the best quarterback he has ever played for the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Interestingly, the case Woodson presented in support of his position primarily involved Bradshaw's work as an announcer and entertainer, but was firm in his stance.

And he was not alone either. An online poll conducted by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review put Bradshaw ahead with a 60-34 margin, and that was with more than 4,500 responses. It was published in a column by John Steigerwald, a sports commentator in town, who also touted Bradshaw's superiority, making him perhaps not 100 percent scientific. But my own Twitter poll, with the two contestants in alphabetical order and without editorialization, was even heavier for Bradshaw, 68 percent to 32 percent.

The problem seems to be that many remember Bradshaw only at his best: four Super Bowl rings, the beautiful passes for Lynn Swann in Super Bowl 10 and John Stallworth in Super Bowl 14. But that's like calling Clash the Best rock band because They had five strong years, while the Rolling Stones have been there listening to good music for over half a century.

Many make it as simple as this: Bradshaw won four Super Bowls, Roethlisberger won two, therefore Bradshaw is older.

The corollary to that is that Mark Rypien, Jeff Hostetler, and Brad Johnson all won once, making them bigger than Dan Marino.

Obviously, it is more complicated.

Nor will we pause to present Roethlisberger's dramatically higher pass statistics – more yards, more touchdowns, better accuracy. Its superiority in these categories is partly a product of the different soccer brands that are played today.

However, those who want to use the era as a device to favor Bradshaw insist that it would have had better numbers in the more pass-oriented 21st century. By the way, it ignores that this period is also downright unforgiving for quarterbacks who are not immediately successful.

In fact, there were times in the early stages of his career when Bradshaw was not really treated by Steelers fans, such as the afternoon of October 1973 when he hurt his shoulder and fans applauded that development or the sight of the Backing Terry Hanratty jogging. Replace it.

However, try to imagine a No. 1 overall pick in 2014 that ranks 17th in passer rating and 20th in completion percentage in its third year, then 22nd in qualification and 18th in completion percentage in its fourth year, then He loses his job in camp training for a boy with three career starts. That's where Bradshaw was in 1974. In today's NFL, Bradshaw becomes Marcus Mariota.

Bradshaw actually got back to the starting job after six games, in which the Steelers went 4-1-1 with Joe Gilliam in charge, and he won his first Super Bowl while passing for 191 combined yards in the AFC championship game. and the Super Bowl.

He didn't show consistent glimpses of excellence until 1975, his sixth year in the league, when he completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 18 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions. That started a six-season streak in seven years (he missed almost half of 1976 through injuries) in which Bradshaw ranked with the best in the game.

Roethlisberger, by contrast, was an immediate success with the Steelers. He won his first 13 starts. He was in command of the team for a Super Bowl victory in his second season and another in his fifth, and then returned to the big game in his seventh season, but lost.

It has kept the team relevant for almost two decades. They have not had a losing season since their arrival in 2004. There are 16 seasons, although they did not contribute to the last one because they fractured their elbow in the second week of the season. Other than 2006, after his motorcycle accident, when he threw 23 interceptions and only 18 touchdown passes, he has never produced a bad season. And he's been brilliant at least as often as Bradshaw: in 2014, when he threw 32 touchdowns and nine picks; in 2016, when the totals were 29 and 13.

The adjusted passer rating is a statistic designed to work in all seasons. Roethlisberger's best individual season in that category was 2005, when he posted a 68.3, and he has posted 11 seasons better than 56. Bradshaw's best year was 67.47 in 1978. He had seven seasons above 56.

Roethlsiberger has won an average of 10 starts per season, even counting lost time with injuries. He has led the league in passing yards twice, in yards per game three times, reflecting his greatest importance in a team struggling to rebuild its defense in the cap-era era. He has been the starting quarterback for 37 more wins for the Steelers than Bradshaw.

He has thousands more passing yards and dozens more TD passes, but playing in the current era helped Roethlisberger's pass numbers, so they're not really part of the discussion, though the Bradshaw team's biggest success was assisted. for the absence of free agency. If the 1970s Steelers made the right choice when recruiting a player, which they often did, they could hold onto the player until he was ready to retire: Joe Greene, Lynn Swann, Mike Webster, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham and many more. others.

The cast around Roethlisberger has continued to evolve, often rapidly, sometimes capriciously. The Steelers smartly selected Le’Veon Bell in the second round in 2013. They couldn't even get him to play for them in 2018 as they tried to put $ 14.5 million in his pocket. They made Antonio Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL in 2017. He retired from the team before the last game of his second season under that contract.

Bradshaw was selected by only three Pro Bowls in his career. Roethlisberger has done it six times, even at a time when Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were active and playing in the same conference. The best rival quarterbacks in the AFC during Bradshaw's time were Fouts and Bob Griese. Is not the same.

Bradshaw himself admitted all this, in many words, when he spoke last week. Few believed he was being honest. However, honest or not, he was being honest.