What you need to know today: coronaviruses, governors, Joe Biden

Power struggle over virus limits

Hours after two groups of governors announced Monday that they were beginning to plan for the eventual reduction of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump claimed the decision would be his.

"When someone is the president of the United States, the authority is total," Trump said, although he offered no legal or constitutional basis for his claim. Vice President Mike Pence later said the administration will issue guidelines for the states.

Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, one of seven governors in the Northeast who agreed to develop a plan to reopen businesses and schools, said: “Seeing that we had a responsibility to close the state, I think we probably have primary responsibility. for opening it. "The Governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced a similar pact.

