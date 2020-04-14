What you need to know today: coronaviruses, governors, Joe Biden

Power struggle over virus limits
Hours after two groups of governors announced Monday that they were beginning to plan for the eventual reduction of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump claimed the decision would be his.
"When someone is the president of the United States, the authority is total," Trump said, although he offered no legal or constitutional basis for his claim. Vice President Mike Pence later said the administration will issue guidelines for the states.
Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, one of seven governors in the Northeast who agreed to develop a plan to reopen businesses and schools, said: “Seeing that we had a responsibility to close the state, I think we probably have primary responsibility. for opening it. "The Governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced a similar pact.
A food chain under stress
The US supply chain USA It is showing signs of stress as workers in meat-processing plants, warehouses and supermarkets become ill.
Industry leaders and observers say the supply itself remains strong, but they acknowledge that the shortage could increase.
"Consumers like having many different options, and the reality is that, in the short term, we just don't have the manpower to make that happen," said Christine McCracken, a meat industry analyst.
There is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through food or its packaging, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Another angle: Evidence suggests that it is not just government restrictions that have chilled US economic activity. USA: Workers and consumers behave differently due to their own concerns about the virus. As a result, The economy is likely to recover slowly even after limits are eased.
The Biden-Sanders alliance
Less than a week after Senator Bernie Sanders withdrew from the Democratic presidential race, he endorsed Joe Biden, an important step in trying to unify a party in which the former vice president still faces deep skepticism from many younger and progressive voters. .
Go deeper: The Wisconsin results showed that a decision by the United States Supreme Court not to extend the deadline for voting by mail resulted in the deprivation of voting rights for thousands of voters. As of Monday, 185,000 absentee ballots were still pending.
A month after the first coronavirus patients began arriving at hospitals in the New York City area, Doctors have begun to share what it has been like to redesign a city's healthcare systems, their practice, and their personal lives. Above, Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.
Certain iron-clad emergency medical practices, such as when to use ventilators, have been dissolved almost overnight.
"What we think we knew, we don't know," said an intensive care doctor at Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx.
This is what is happening the most.
A strangled river: The researchers found that Engineers in China appear to have limited the flow of the Mekong River, which has led to record low water levels in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
52 places, revisited: Our former columnist, now home in New York, He contacted friends he made on his trip around the world to find out how they are doing during the pandemic.
Night comedy: After Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden for a live-streamed video, Jimmy Kimmel said: "That is a very powerful message for the country: if two 80-year-old men can successfully log in to a Zoom meeting, everything is possible,quot;.
What we are seeing: This Twitter video of surgeons having a cello and piano recital at a New York hospital. Shira Ovide, who writes our On Tech newsletter, says, "I felt better, for 40 seconds."
Now a break from the news
Cook: A bowl of starchy beans makes use of those tough vegetables that fill your refrigerator, giving you most of the benefits of a salad, even when you don't have lettuce.
Listens: There are new songs from Laura Marling, Twenty One Pilots and Frank Ocean. Our "Playlist,quot; guides you through them.
Rain layer: Here it is How to cut hair now. And why, perhaps, you should start a coronavirus journal. (To record all your strange and haunting dreams?) You should definitely cook with condiments and substitute ingredients to suit what you have on hand.
Here is our complete collection of ideas. what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the backstory on …
Voices of the pandemic
Screaming kids, worried employees and eager shoppers: Monday's episode of "The newspaper"Our reporters asked people across the United States about their new realities.
Here is an excerpt from a conversation between Campbell Robertson, our correspondent in Pittsburgh, and his neighbor Tanying Dong, who works in public law and has been home with her three children while her husband works in a hospital.
How is your day going?
It was a relatively calm morning. I had Yan do the homework. The other two only watched television. I tried to do some work midmorning, which I did. I finished a project. My oldest son had a major tantrum where he just yelled because he couldn't find his sweatshirt.
Oh no.
It's, like, his favorite sweatshirt. It turned out that he was in one of the strollers outside. Why would you leave it in the stroller?
How are the children of 3 and 5 years old today?
Overall, I've been letting them float and whatever they want to do. Every once in a while they will get tired of television, and they will just want to go up and do something that is not related to television, and that is good and bad. It's like, oh, that's good. You are using your imagination. But on the other hand, it's like, please just go watch TV and don't destroy the house.
The little one just likes to run around the house, which is great because that wears him out a bit.
I think, in general, we are getting used to a routine. The first two weeks were difficult.
Why?
It's just hard for me to accept that, my God, my three children are going to be home all the time and I'm going to be alone with them all the time. And, my God, how am I going to handle this? Because I never had to do this.
Right now they are used to being at home, they are used to this, whatever it is.
