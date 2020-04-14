What was the life of sailors like during the battle of the Atlantic?

In the last article of "Beyond World War II we know it"A series from The Times documenting lesser-known stories from World War II, James Stavridis, a retired admiral in the United States Navy and the former commander of the United States European Command remembers the lives of sailors during the long Battle of the Atlantic.
In the winter of 1994, he was sailing off the coast of Norway in the guided-missile destroyer U.S.S. Barry: My first stint as a ship captain. Even given the ship's 8,000-ton size, much larger than World War II corvettes (small warships) and destroyers, we were fiercely launching and rolling in the harsh winter seas. As I walked the shaky decks and talked to my sailors who were watching the night, I told them about the Battle of the Atlantic.
These waters had been the scene of the longest and most difficult naval campaign of the war, with more than 100,000 deaths on both sides and nearly 5,000 ships sunk in hundreds of combat encounters. Most of my sailors were in their early 20s and barely remembered the recent Cold War, much less the ancient history of World War II. However, as a destroying sailor, I knew I could drop a plumb line from the thousands of North Atlantic voyages of 1939-1945 directly to my young crew struggling to keep their dinner rations in the choppy waters half a century later. While the conditions were challenging for us, they were far better than those faced by those brave teams. So what was a day like for those tough sailors from the turbulent and crucial Atlantic battle?
First, in every sailor's mind was the impending presence of the sea and the weather, in many cases his most dangerous enemy. Sailors would be shaken awake in the middle of the night during the long, dark watch, from midnight to 4 a.m., falling from the canvas bunks jammed by the dozens into small sleeping compartments. Every man on the ship would have an intuitive sense of the weather after getting up, feeling the ship's pitch and turn in rough seas. But most would check with the mayor, the navigator on duty, and the meteorologist on the bridge to find out if the barometer was rising or falling, and what the next day would bring. If they could sleep an hour more after half-guard, they'd consider themselves lucky, as the grueling quality of the ever-present seas hung over every task.
The ship itself, in effect, almost a living being, posed another kind of daily challenge. On the long routes of the convoy, the sailors would work throughout the day on their life support. In the guts of the engineering plant, where temperatures could rise even on the coldest days, "snipers,quot; would be feeding and greasing the engines, cleaning the bearings, sampling the freshwater generators, and checking every aspect of the Electric generators. Loss of power at sea could be a death sentence for a ship, second only to a lurking submarine torpedo, especially in deteriorating weather.
(Subscribe to the At War newsletter for more information on World War II.)
Up on the weather decks, watch watchers would be struggling to hold their ground as they worked on the top gear as the green seawater crashed against the slippery steel. A failure to maintain any of the dozens of critical systems on relatively primitive ships (propulsion, electricity, freshwater, weapons, even signal lamps) could prove fatal to those ships, so the sailors worked incessantly and without sleep to be ready for instant combat. Along with the weather, the health of the ship itself dominated its long days and nights.
But the most feared eventuality of all was the sudden appearance of an enemy submarine. The days of the ship could be relatively routine for long stretches, but extreme vigilance was required while observing the distant horizon where the sky met the sea under low, thick, gray clouds. That routine could suddenly change with a casual sighting of a periscope, a frantic radio or light signal from one of the protected merchant ships, or, worst of all, the hiss of an inbound torpedo.
At that time, the ship would order "general quarters," meaning that all hands had to run to their individual battle stations. All weapons and sensor systems on the ship would be manned, damage control stations, essentially fire fighting cabinets throughout the ship, would be fully operational and the captain would be on the bridge. That sudden call to battle would give each man a sinking sensation in the pit of his stomach, knowing that a prowling submarine had penetrated the screen of defensive warships. Primitive sonars would rattle the water, depth charges would be thrown down the side, and the cat-mouse war between the destroyer and the submarine would be underway, though the outcome would be uncertain.
What about the other side? In many ways, for German and Italian divers, conditions were even worse. Their boats smelled more like diesel gas and were smaller, their food was scarcer, and the lack of at least a glance at the sea induced continuous and terrifying claustrophobia. With much smaller crews, manning the ship was essentially a 24/7 job, with all hands. forever on deck. Allied weapons and sensors were constantly upgraded, and surface ships could use depth charges, explosive mortar shells, and even surface pistols against submarines once the vital element of surprise was lost. The possibility of sinking to the bottom of the sea while he was still alive, locked in what amounted to a steel coffin while the pressure of the deep waters crushed the hull, was a nightmare thing; however, for those submarine crews it was all too common how he died. Many hundreds of ships were lost in the course of the campaign, with a staggering 75 percent casualty rate.
On both sides, it was the leadership of the captains that kept the crews on task, day after day and night after night. The captain of a ship is deeply and personally responsible for every man and woman on the ship, and that level of command creates a sense of unfathomable pressure that hangs from his back like a heavyweight. I felt this way about my crew, even in the relatively less dangerous years of the Cold War. What those young captains felt during World War II would have been a keen sense of foreboding and danger hard to imagine today.
In his brilliant and tragic novel about the Battle of the Atlantic, "The Cruel Sea," Nicholas Monsarrat talks about the qualities of the captain of a fictional British corvette named Compass Rose. "The captain took them all. For him, there was no fixed watch, there was no reserved time when he could relax and, if he could, sleep, "he wrote." He was strong, calm, no complaints, and wonderfully reliable. That was the type of captain he should have.
Not all real-life crewmen had such a captain, but those who did so were far more likely to succeed in the face of heartbreaking, exhausting, and dangerous work, a task that in the end was the hinge on which the great door of victory would eventually swing.
The Battle of the Atlantic was, as the Duke of Wellington said of the desperately close Battle of Waterloo, a "the closest thing. "In early May 1945, the battle saw its last actions, and the remaining submarines surrendered. The sailors achieved the crucial victory they delivered, though only after a brutal toll was taken, with some 3,500 Sunken Allied Merchant Ships and 72,200 Allied Kills In the end, the battle was key to defeating Nazi Germany and securing an Allied victory in Europe.
James G. Stavridis is a retired admiral in the United States Navy and served as Commander of the United States European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander for Europe from 2009 to 2013. His ninth book is "Navigating the True North : ten admirals and the journey of the character ". "This article is excerpted from,quot; The Second World War: Battle of the Atlantic "by The Times. a special magazine available in retail stores and on Amazon.com.