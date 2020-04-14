What was the life of sailors like during the battle of the Atlantic?

In the last article of "Beyond World War II we know it"A series from The Times documenting lesser-known stories from World War II, James Stavridis, a retired admiral in the United States Navy and the former commander of the United States European Command remembers the lives of sailors during the long Battle of the Atlantic.

In the winter of 1994, he was sailing off the coast of Norway in the guided-missile destroyer U.S.S. Barry: My first stint as a ship captain. Even given the ship's 8,000-ton size, much larger than World War II corvettes (small warships) and destroyers, we were fiercely launching and rolling in the harsh winter seas. As I walked the shaky decks and talked to my sailors who were watching the night, I told them about the Battle of the Atlantic.

These waters had been the scene of the longest and most difficult naval campaign of the war, with more than 100,000 deaths on both sides and nearly 5,000 ships sunk in hundreds of combat encounters. Most of my sailors were in their early 20s and barely remembered the recent Cold War, much less the ancient history of World War II. However, as a destroying sailor, I knew I could drop a plumb line from the thousands of North Atlantic voyages of 1939-1945 directly to my young crew struggling to keep their dinner rations in the choppy waters half a century later. While the conditions were challenging for us, they were far better than those faced by those brave teams. So what was a day like for those tough sailors from the turbulent and crucial Atlantic battle?