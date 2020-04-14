What happened when Brad Pitt came to HGTV

The last time viewers saw Brad Pitt on his televisions he was winning an Oscar for Once upon a time … in Hollywood. Until now.

Pitt was the first celebrity on HGTV Celebrity IOU, a new series with Property brothers gurus Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott teaming up with stars to give back to loved ones in their lives. Pitt asked the Scott brothers to help him honor his friend. Jean black.

"Jean is an old and dear friend. There are only people in your life that fate unites and I am eternally grateful," Pitt said. They met in the early 1990s and have been friends for almost 30 years.

The duo met in one of Pitt's first major Hollywood jobs.