What happened when Brad Pitt came to HGTV

The last time viewers saw Brad Pitt on his televisions he was winning an Oscar for Once upon a time … in Hollywood. Until now.
Pitt was the first celebrity on HGTV Celebrity IOU, a new series with Property brothers gurus Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott teaming up with stars to give back to loved ones in their lives. Pitt asked the Scott brothers to help him honor his friend. Jean black.
"Jean is an old and dear friend. There are only people in your life that fate unites and I am eternally grateful," Pitt said. They met in the early 1990s and have been friends for almost 30 years.
The duo met in one of Pitt's first major Hollywood jobs.
"She is family, we are like brother and sister. We argue. We fight. If I am going to be on the west side, I will often stop here, I will nap on the couch. Many people do. Jean just one of those cores that they all orbit around, "Pitt said of the makeup artist.
"Even if I present a scene, she's always there saying to me, 'Hey, it's okay, it's okay.' She was just that person I value so much in my life. And she was always there, not just for me. , for anyone, "Pitt said of his friend. "I don't even have the words to describe the value she has had for me in my life. She has made the 40 movies we have made together so much more enjoyable. I love her with all my heart. And to be able to do this for him is a dream. Because it's a dream for her, something she always wanted to do for 10 years. But it would never happen unless the brothers came here and did it. "
Pitt asked the Scotts to help renovate Black's one-bedroom bungalow and bathroom space in a guest house / workspace on a three-week schedule.
While exploring space, Pitt revealed that Jean once had to put makeup on her butt due to poor tan lines. "It's something, when it comes up, we can't really look each other in the eye," Pitt joked.
Pitt was eager to get down to work for Jean. "I love the sounds of a construction site. If I'm not building, I'm dying, I imagine. I go into a place and only see the possibilities," he said. "And this garage has been driving me crazy for the 15 years I've been here because it has so much potential. Challenging, but potential."
And once he had the tools in his hands, he certainly impressed the Scott brothers.
"Oh my gosh, I think he got over us," said Jonathan.
Once they had the big reveal, it was safe to say that Black was shocked. "I honestly can't take it all in," he said. "It was like a dream."
As the reveal progressed, Pitt couldn't help but stare at the camera as Black took surprise after surprise. When Pitt and Black had time to themselves after the Scott brothers left, Black wiped away his tears and thanked Pitt. Then the two ran lines of classic movies with each other.
"It is amazing to see someone who is extremely successful being punished enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan said in a statement when the program was announced.
"Being part of this show really touches us," Drew shared. "This is what we love to do, transform people's lives through their homes."
Celebrity IOU airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.
