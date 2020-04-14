What do Parasite and The Golden Girls have in common?

Never underestimate the power of an Oscar-winning movie or 35-year-old television comedy. ME! News has learned Parasite, the winner of several Oscars at the 2020 ceremony, including Best Picture, became the number 1 independent or independent foreign language film to be screened on Hulu only on its first weekend. The film was made available on the streaming platform on April 8.

So many viewers flocked to Parasite and it is now the second most viewed movie overall on Hulu. Parasite leads great study hits like A peaceful place, Transformers: The Last Knight, Creed II and How to train your dragon: the hidden world.

In addition to Best Picture, the movie directed by Bong Joon-Ho he won Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Director at the Oscars. The film also brought home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.