What do Parasite and The Golden Girls have in common?

Never underestimate the power of an Oscar-winning movie or 35-year-old television comedy. ME! News has learned Parasite, the winner of several Oscars at the 2020 ceremony, including Best Picture, became the number 1 independent or independent foreign language film to be screened on Hulu only on its first weekend. The film was made available on the streaming platform on April 8.
So many viewers flocked to Parasite and it is now the second most viewed movie overall on Hulu. Parasite leads great study hits like A peaceful place, Transformers: The Last Knight, Creed II and How to train your dragon: the hidden world.
In addition to Best Picture, the movie directed by Bong Joon-Ho he won Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Director at the Oscars. The film also brought home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.
Hulu is clearly proud to have the Oscar winner on the platform.
The film is also in the works as an HBO miniseries. Casting and all that is still being resolved.
It's no secret that viewers have spent a lot of time broadcasting while distancing themselves socially at home. Little fires everywhere, The new Hulu series starring Reese witherspoon and Kerry Washington, It was the most watched drama on the platform in the last week. The show has become the # 1 overall drama on Hulu. It has generated more viewing hours than any other drama series, past or present, in the last three weeks since the premiere.
Hulu previously revealed comfort shows like dramas Grey's Anatomy, We are and Law and order: SVU I have seen a larger audience. As they have comedies like Bob's Burgers and How i met your mother. And last week classic comedy The golden girls It was one of the 10 most viewed comedy series on the platform.
When you need some comfort, never underestimate the power of the cheesecake lover golden girls.
