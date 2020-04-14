Wendy Williams raises concern after her Easter crisis on the show

WENN

People quickly share their opinion on the 55-year-old TV presenter's abnormal behavior with a fan who she assumes has something to do with her divorce from separated husband Kevin Hunter.

It is Wendy Williams Okay? The television personality made her viewers question her sobriety after her erratic behavior in the last episode of her "Wendy @ Home" show.

In the episode on Monday, April 13, the 55-year-old woman could be seen exhibiting somewhat erratic behavior, leading people to assume she was relapsing after overcoming drug and alcohol addictions. She could be seen crying while talking about Easter, saying it was "unbearable."

Then he greeted his first guest, who asked him, "Hi Wendy! How are you?" to which she replied: "A disaster". At some point, the mother of one talked about the fake burger she put in front of her. "I wish it wasn't fake. I want to eat something," she said as she cried.

People quickly shared their opinion on the abnormal behavior of the television presenter. Assuming it had something to do with her divorce from Kevin Hunter, one fan wrote: "This is her first Easter bachelor, her son is not home with her and she is in quarantine alone. She doesn't need drugs to have this kind of break up; it's called grief. " Echoing the sentiment, one person noted, "She has just divorced and is isolated. She will be fine."

Another fan commented that what he needed most right now was support. "Okay … he's feeling what a lot of people are feeling right now … it's just that he's a public figure and he's being televised … nothing to do here … we have this. Let's support each other." said the fan.

"Listen, let's not pretend that this protection in business is easy for many of us. Some of us may cope better than others, but this is crazy! I wouldn't be surprised if someone has a little trouble! Going in. Prayers for Wendy, "another supporter chimed in.

While Wendy has yet to address the allegations, she previously spoke about her own drug fight. "Once you abuse substances, you have to fight that for the rest of your life," he told viewers in March 2019.

"I told you about my 10-year journey with cocaine and crack. Oh yes, crack is crazy, but it was very good for me at a particularly stupid time in my life … I was a disaster, running, killing myself I realize I'm a gag addict. You know what I'm saying? You can't just clean it up and stop it and think it won't affect you, "he added.