Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter launches new editorial

Wendy Williams' ex Kevin Hunter has started a new chapter in his career. About a year after he was fired from his executive producer position on the Wendy show, The Wendy Williams ShowKevin has been working creating a new publishing company called Hunter Publishing Group.

Hunter's organization, which is based in Fort Lee, NJ, has signed three new writers so far, including attorney Ray Hamlin, TT Torrez, and Sonia Alleyne. Page Six says the people mentioned have books that will be out in the coming months.

Right now, the outlet reported, the Hunter Publishing Group website is currently under construction, with many of the social media links and buttons redirecting Internet users to Wix, the website's creator.

As fans of The Wendy Williams Show They may know that the 55-year-old television presenter and 48-year-old former executive producer used to share ownership of the publishing company, however Hunter managed to take sole ownership of the divorce.

The liquidation documents revealed by Page Six stated that the company was created three years ago in 2017 and that since then it has been a work in progress. Regarding their divorce proceedings, the New York Post revealed that Wendy and Kevin managed to split almost everything in half, with a few exceptions.

As previously reported by the outlet, Williams and Hunter agreed not to pay alimony, respectively, however, Williams maintained a $ 1 million life insurance policy that will go to Hunter if she dies. She retains the right to reduce the amount of money that is deposited annually.

Additionally, Wendy is required to pay for Hunter's health insurance under the policy, in addition to dividing the proceeds from the sale of her New Jersey home. Currently, the house has yet to be sold, but was on the market for $ 1.7 million last year.

His shared bank account will reportedly be transferred to Williams only, and the company's Hunter stock, Wendy Williams Produtions Inc, was sold to Wendy. The television personality will remain the sole owner of the corporation.

Wendy and Kevin broke up after rumors of their infidelity persisted for months. Later, several media reported that he fathered a son with another woman.



