Watch Jimmy Fallon play Celebrity Quiplash with Kenan Thompson and more

This could be our new favorite game.

Kenan thompson, Whitney Cummings and Melissa Villaseñor United Jimmy Fallon for a round of Celebrity Quiplash in the Monday episode at home of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Playing on their phones from their respective homes, the gang of comedians were tasked with answering dumb answers and competing for the best answers.

"The more votes your answer gets, the more points you get. But we won't know whose answer it is until after we vote," said Jimmy, followed by Kenan, who immediately said, "I'm so confused." I'm very confused ".

For the first round, two players created responses for: "The Wright Bros." first words later for the first time. "The two options to choose from were,quot; Daammmmn, Daniel "and,quot; I have to change my underwear. "Once the votes were closed, it was revealed that the answers belonged to Jimmy and Kenan, and that both Whitney and Melissa were in favor of Kenan and Kel The best alum response.