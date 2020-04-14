Watch Jimmy Fallon play Celebrity Quiplash with Kenan Thompson and more

This could be our new favorite game.
Kenan thompson, Whitney Cummings and Melissa Villaseñor United Jimmy Fallon for a round of Celebrity Quiplash in the Monday episode at home of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Playing on their phones from their respective homes, the gang of comedians were tasked with answering dumb answers and competing for the best answers.
"The more votes your answer gets, the more points you get. But we won't know whose answer it is until after we vote," said Jimmy, followed by Kenan, who immediately said, "I'm so confused." I'm very confused ".
For the first round, two players created responses for: "The Wright Bros." first words later for the first time. "The two options to choose from were,quot; Daammmmn, Daniel "and,quot; I have to change my underwear. "Once the votes were closed, it was revealed that the answers belonged to Jimmy and Kenan, and that both Whitney and Melissa were in favor of Kenan and Kel The best alum response.
Continuing, two players finished completing the movie title for the imaginary sequel "Alvin and the Chipmunks 12,quot; and gave the other players the choice of "Get out of my underpants and squirrels,quot; or "Even more money." The round ended up being a draw for Melissa and Whitney when Kenan and Jimmy voted for their answers, respectively.
Then the team came up with reasons for the following message: "A good way to get kicked out of a jazz band." The answers belonged to Jimmy, who wrote: "Blessing the audience with saxophone,quot; and Melissa, who wrote: "Show your pee in (the) recording studio." Unfortunately for him Saturday night live star, both Kenan and Whitney voted for Jimmy's response.
Now in the second round, the message read: "The surprising photos to find on Garfield's phone would be of …" The responses given by two members of the group were "A corpse,quot; and "The butt of (Odie)", which ended up belonging to Melissa and Kenan, respectively. Fortunately for SNL castmates, the round ended in a tie and both received points.
When it was time for the final round, all four players were challenged to find a full name for the acronym "M.E.M."
Check out their fun responses and who was crowned the Celebrity Quiplash winner in the awesome video above!
