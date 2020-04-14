Watch Chrissy Teigen Rap, Eminem, lose to John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Is she a model, mom, foodie, judge and … rapper? Well, apparently he was working on it before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

On Monday, the outspoken star turned to his Instagram account to reveal a number of his budding hidden "talents," including synchronized swimming, soccer, and rap.

"A lot of people don't know, but before it all started, I was on my way to discovering my talent for fast-voiced words, also known as 'rap' music. What was simply a source of entertainment to me when I grew up it became more than just something I could hear others do. I needed to spit on myself, "she joked in an Instagram caption. "The first time I entered the studio, my fingers and voice trembled like a dog just out of the tub, a car engine sputtering on a cold winter night. But I knew that once that moment of fear passed, anxiety would become such moving and beautiful lyrics that the world needed to hear. I used my new gift in every way I could, sharing the sweet sounds and effortlessly even with a baby growing inside of me. It was almost as if the baby I was lending (sic) little rap talent too: it was even better than before. "