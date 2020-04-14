Watch Chrissy Teigen Rap, Eminem, lose to John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Is she a model, mom, foodie, judge and … rapper? Well, apparently he was working on it before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
On Monday, the outspoken star turned to his Instagram account to reveal a number of his budding hidden "talents," including synchronized swimming, soccer, and rap.
"A lot of people don't know, but before it all started, I was on my way to discovering my talent for fast-voiced words, also known as 'rap' music. What was simply a source of entertainment to me when I grew up it became more than just something I could hear others do. I needed to spit on myself, "she joked in an Instagram caption. "The first time I entered the studio, my fingers and voice trembled like a dog just out of the tub, a car engine sputtering on a cold winter night. But I knew that once that moment of fear passed, anxiety would become such moving and beautiful lyrics that the world needed to hear. I used my new gift in every way I could, sharing the sweet sounds and effortlessly even with a baby growing inside of me. It was almost as if the baby I was lending (sic) little rap talent too: it was even better than before. "
She combined her poetic legend with a clip of herself rapping Eminemthe iconic "Lose,quot; her famous husband of a lifetime, John Legend, while she was pregnant with her son, Miles.
"Here I am (song written by me) acting for John before his role as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar – a role that eventually led him to obtain the EGOT ", explained Teigen in his characteristic comic style.
Teigen concluded his message on a hopeful note, adding: "There were no limits to what I was capable of. Perhaps someday, when this is all over, we will meet again."
Hi Chrissy, just lose yourself in the music.
