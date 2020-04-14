Wales manager Ryan Giggs expects triple headers ahead of congested international calendar | Football news

Wales has qualified for Euro 2020, but the Nations League resumes in September as international football faces a busy schedule

















Speaking on The Football Show, Wales manager Ryan Giggs says there could be triple international headlines later this year to regain lost ground after the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales head coach Ryan Giggs has revealed that international matches could fit into a reshaped 2020 schedule with three matches played during scheduled breaks in September and October later this year.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is determined to have the domestic seasons restarted at the end of June at the latest with a task force for the governing body of European football to draw up a potential timetable for the federations to follow once the lock has been lifted.

It will probably mean that the 2020/21 season is condensing, with Euro 2020 now slated to take place a year later. With some nations still to play qualifying matches to reach the final, Giggs seemed to confirm that 3-pointers in the Nations League is a possible solution.

He said The soccer show: "I just have to plan a year ahead and hopefully for the games in September when the League of Nations starts. We are destined (to play again) in September … triple headers, so three games instead of both usual because there are still play-offs for the teams to reach the Euros, which they have allocated for November.

Giggs will hope to have Gareth Bale available once international football resumes

"There has been a small change, so it is something we are not used to. It will be different, but like everyone else, we are hoping to return to football when it is safe, sooner rather than later."

"We were eager to prepare for the Euros for this summer, which has now been delayed by a year, but it is not the end of the world."

"Obviously we want everyone to return to normal sooner rather than later. For me, it is not as problematic as it is for Premier League managers."

Wales celebrates qualifying for Euro 2020 after beating Hungary in November

Wales have already automatically qualified for next summer's tournament after finishing second in Group E behind Croatia.

But the coronavirus pandemic will make Giggs' work more challenging when it comes to discussing player availability with club managers before the second successive appearance at the Welsh European Championship.

He added: "I already have managers who call me when there are two games, so imagine what it will be like when there are three!

"It is a really important moment for international football because we have a really condensed schedule for the World Cup in 2022. There has to be a short, medium and long-term plan. I feel like there could be triple leaders in September and October."

