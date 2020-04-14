Voice actor & # 39; Star Fox 64 & # 39; Rick May died of coronavirus

The veteran actor, also known for voicing Soldier in & # 39; Team Fortress 2 & # 39 ;, has been treated at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle after trapping COVID-19 in a nursing home.

Up News Info –

Voice actor "Star Fox" Rick May He has lost his battle with the 79-year-old coronavirus.

The veteran star was the voice behind Peppy Hare in the beloved video game series, in addition to voicing Soldier in "Team Fortress 2".

%MINIFYHTML4c16452ee46897770fa3410a3321951479% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

After suffering a stroke earlier this year, he had been rehabilitating in a nursing home, but caught COVID-19 there. He was later transported to the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, which is where he died.

In addition to his video game voices, May was a successful stage actor and appeared in over 300 shows, including "Fiddler on the Roof," "Death of a Salesman" and "The Odd Couple."

In more recent years, he had been working as a teacher at the Rekindle Acting School in Seattle, which first shared the tragic news of his death.