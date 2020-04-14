VanMoof's cheapest S3 and X3 electric bikes are leaked ahead of April 21 release

Images and details of VanMoof's new Electrified S3 and X3 electric bikes have been leaked ahead of the April 21 announcement. The company's third-generation electric bikes have been overhauled with new brakes, a new saddle, improved electronic shifts, and an updated front hub motor. But the most important news could be the price: $ 1,998 / € 1,998 for the full-size S3 or compact X3.

For reference, that new price is $ 500 to $ 1,000 cheaper than previous generations of electricity from the Dutch company. VanMoof attributes the lowest price to its supply chain dominance and the number of bikes the company now sells. Unfortunately, VanMoof doesn't offer an exchange option for vintage bikes like it did in the past.



VanMoof says the new S3 and X3, available in "light,quot; or "dark,quot; colors, are "an upgrade from the S2 and X2 in every way," without offering detailed specifications. What we know so far comes from codes sent to so-called "friends of VanMoof,quot; and newsletter subscribers that allow them to reserve bikes in advance. The landing page (which I've seen through a series of codes floating in private groups on Facebook, Reddit, etc.) offers four great clues to what's to come:

Redesigned ergonomics for effortless driving throughout the day.

Precision braking power in all weather conditions.

Drive faster, farther and more efficiently than ever

The industry's first electronic gear shift for smoother driving

Anyone ordering from the VanMoof reservation page will receive their bike "weeks, possibly months,quot; in front of the general public. That's important because VanMoof was so overwhelmed by S2 and X2 orders at launch that they created a four-month delay. VanMoof says the S3 and X3 are already in production and "ready to meet even higher demand."

Reservations can be confirmed or changed on April 22 if what was announced on April 21 does not meet buyer's expectations. I have a strange feeling that they will not be disappointed.