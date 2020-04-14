Vanessa Bryant: Life is not fair!

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, posted an emotional message on her Instagram: She says life is not fair.

"My husband worked for 20 years. He gave it all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time," she wrote on Instagram in commemoration of Mamba Day.

"I wanted to be there for every milestone and special moment in our girls lives. She could only enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, she won an Oscar, she opened Granity studios, she became a 5 times more author. Sold and coach of Gianna's basketball team at the time. She worked hard and gave her 7 days a week like her dad. I wish I could go back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal home game at 1/26. Life really isn't fair. This just doesn't make sense. "

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vanessa and her family.