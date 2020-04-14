Home Entertainment Vanessa Bryant: Life is not fair!

Bradley Lamb
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, posted an emotional message on her Instagram: She says life is not fair.

"My husband worked for 20 years. He gave it all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time," she wrote on Instagram in commemoration of Mamba Day.

