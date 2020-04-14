Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent is "sad,quot; after postponing her wedding date due to COVID-19

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is caught up in her feelings because it was supposed to be the week before her wedding to filmmaker Randall Emmett. In an emotional Instagram post featuring one of Kent and Emmett's engagement photos, the 29-year-old admitted she is having a difficult time.

"Today would be the day I would head to our wedding location to begin preparing and settling down with my future mom and mother-in-law." I know that people have been affected by this in much bigger ways. However, I feel sad today, ”wrote Kent in the caption. "I haven't experienced anything I should have experienced. Bachelorette party, bachelorette party. Everything is very strange."

Kent acknowledged that he could eventually do all of those things when the pandemic passes, but admitted that his "heart was ready,quot; on his planned wedding date of April 18. He added that he hopes it will rain that day so he can feel better about it and say, "Thank God we didn't get married today."

Last month Kent and Emmett issued a joint statement to Page six and revealed his decision to postpone his wedding in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple said they had moved their wedding to July due to "the unfortunate circumstances of what is happening."

The couple added that they were "obviously sad,quot; about the change, but made the decision out of concern for the safety of their families and guests. Finally, they said that security will always be their number one priority.

See this post on Instagram People have hit us. Our age difference, looks, how we came to be, everything. To my sweet Rand. You are truly one of a kind. You are the kindest soul I have ever known. When we met, I felt something that most people just imagine. You represent what a man is supposed to be in a relationship. You have never made me feel less than. You have always treated me as your equal. It made me feel beautiful, accepted my flaws, and edified me. For those who have doubted us, looked down on us or supported us and lifted us up, I hope everyone experiences a love like ours. We all deserve it. Thanks Mr. Emmett. I am honored to be your partner. A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on March 12, 2020 at 12:06 p.m. PDT

Kent & # 39; s Vanderpump Rules Co-star Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé Beau Clark are also considering changing their wedding plans. The couple scheduled a destination wedding in Rome in October, but Schroeder recently wrote on Twitter that they were planning a wedding "that may not exist."

Despite all the unknowns amid the pandemic, plus the postponement of Kent and Randall's wedding, Jax Talor promised Vanderpump Rules fans that "everyone is still getting married,quot; and that there was no need to worry.

In response to Lala Kent's "sad post," Stassi Schoeder replied, "I love you very much."

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesday night in Bravo.



