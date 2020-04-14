Usher sending prayers to cousin after a tornado

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Climax & # 39; He sends love and prayers to his relative in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after a natural disaster ravaged several southern states over the Easter weekend.

Usher she is sending prayers to her cousin after her home in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was damaged by a tornado.

Several southern states were hit by tornadoes over the Easter weekend, with at least two people dead, 20 hospitalized, and more than 150 structures damaged or destroyed in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

Growing up in the city, Usher revealed on Twitter that her cousin Toy was one of those affected, and he sent his prayers to her and everyone else affected by the extreme weather.

"Toy … is my cousin in Chatt. His home was damaged by the tornado he hit," hit maker "U-Turn" tweeted Tuesday. Keep your head love. # This2shallpass. "

"My prayers go to Chattanooga … to all those who are working hard to keep their spirits up. I love you Toy."

Tornado attacks have been doubly harsh for residents of Chattanooga and other affected cities in the southern US. Since the family members have been unable to visit the hospitalized due to the blocking measures implemented to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.