Upbeat Peacock in "Saved by the Hood" and "Punky Brewster" in 2020 – Deadline

NBCUniversal's Peacock is optimistic he'll be able to launch with some original shows, highlighting the adaptation of Brave New World as "essentially done."

The streamer is also confident that its reboots Saved by the Bell and Punk brewster It will air in 2020, while also exploring new COVID-friendly production opportunities.

This occurs when Comcast is slated to release an early preview of Peacock's premium tier on Xfinity X1 and Flex tomorrow, April 14, before its national launch on July 15.

Peacock President Matt Strauss admitted that a "significant" amount of his originals will enter 2021. "We are not clear when exactly things will return to normal and we will be able to pick up where we left off with certain aspects of the original productions." He said. "We are very optimistic that there are a handful of originals that we will have. Brave New World, it is essentially finished, the Psych movie is also ready and some of the reboots like Punky Brewster and Saved By The Bell, we are optimistic that we can have them too available in 2020, as well as some others. "

Brave New World, which is based on Aldous Huxley's 1932 novel, imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability by prohibiting monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. Alden Eisenreich, Harry Lloyd, and Jessica Brown Findlay star Demi Moore in a recurring role. The series comes from UCP and Amblin Television and is written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor.

Punk brewster is a ten-episode reboot of the 1984 NBC sitcom, produced by UCP and Universal Television, original series star Soleil Moon Frye prepares to reprise her role as the lead character, alongside Cherie Johnson, reprising her role. as Punk's best friend and new stars Quinn Copeland (Waitress the musical), Lauren Donzis (No good nick), Oliver De Los Santos (Occupation: rain) and Noah Cottrell (Skyscraper) Freddie Prinze Jr. (I know what you did last summer) Guest stars in the pilot like Punky's ex-husband.

Saved by the Bell He returns with new stars Josie Totah and Dexter Darden starring alongside original cast members such as Elizabeth Berkley, Mario López and Mark-Paul Gosselaar and new actors, including Haskiri Velazquez (Birch), Mitchell Hoog (Harriet), Alycia Pascual-Pena (Persecution) and Belmont Cameli (Empire) The new Saved by the Bell will be produced and written by the Emmy winner 30 rocks writer and producer Tracey Wigfield. Peter Engel and Franco Bario are also executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television for Peacock.

Elsewhere, Strauss spoke about producing COVID-friendly productions to bolster his line of originals. “With much of the world's place of refuge, it is also an opportunity for new ways of working with talent. We see that as an opportunity for Peacock and we've already started having conversations with NBC and NBC Entertainment to explore ways to provide new original programming and access talents that we may not have been able to access earlier given their work hours, "he said.