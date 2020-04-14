UK: UK should prevent China from taking over Imagination Technologies, says lawmaker – Latest news

The British government should seek all mechanisms to prevent the removal of Imagination Technologies' technology base from China, including the search for a western buyer for the company, British lawmaker David Davis said.

Imagination Technologies licenses its semiconductor chip designs which are the basic units that power everything from smartphones to computer game consoles. They are also used in Artificial Intelligence and data transfer.

The company's Chinese-backed owners, the private equity firm Canyon Bridge, have tried to wrest control of the group by trying to name board members who will support them, Davis said.

A board meeting, to take place on Tuesday, was delayed after the British government intervened, the government said. Ron Black resigned as CEO, the company said.

An Imagination Technologies spokesperson declined to comment.

"What we think is happening is that the Chinese are trying to export the technology base from here to China and that is inappropriate," Davis, a Conservative Party legislator for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, told Reuters.

Davis said that Imagination Technologies, a provider of semiconductor intellectual property for groups like Apple, was a strategic asset and that the government should make it absolutely clear that it does not view the export of such important British technology with equanimity.

"You should probably try to get someone else to buy it in a western country," Davis said. "The government should seek all available mechanisms to prevent this removal of our technology: end point."

Imagination Technologies, founded in 1985, was purchased by Canyon Bridge in 2017. The deal was approved by then Prime Minister Theresa May's government on the grounds that Canyon Bridge would be subject to US law.

Canyon Bridge was originally incorporated in the United States, but has since moved to the Cayman Islands, a spokesperson said.

Canyon Bridge's main investor is China Reform Holdings, backed by the state.

Imagination Technologies, which has 550 employees in the United Kingdom, said on April 10 that its CEO Ron Black would resign and be replaced by Ray Bingham, CEO and partner of Canyon Bridge.

"Since the acquisition of Imagination Technologies in 2017, we have made great progress in transforming the company and remain fully committed to the UK and supporting our customers around the world," Bingham said in a statement on 10 May. April.

