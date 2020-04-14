UFC President Dana White aims for May 9 for next event

UFC President Dana White plans to host his next event on May 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 was suspended last week due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has claimed the lives of at least 126,600 people worldwide.

The event, originally scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, New York on April 18, was led by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje after the latter replaced undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov due to travel issues.

Despite White's best efforts to try to secure an alternate location at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California, ESPN asked the UFC chief to postpone the event.

But White is still eager to offer mixed martial arts action as soon as possible, telling ESPN that he is working on his next event at a location to be determined.

According to ESPN, the target letter for May 9 includes Ferguson's showdown with Gaethje and Donald Cerrone against Anthony Pettis.