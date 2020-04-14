Uber: Uber has launched this service in four cities to facilitate essential travel – Latest news

The top Uber driver said Tuesday that the & # 39; Essential & # 39; category on its platform it is facilitating travel to places like hospitals and pharmacies in Bangalore, Nashik, Gurgaon and Hyderabad amidst the national blockade to contain the spread of COVID-19 ". With the full consent of the authorities, this limited mobility solution has I have been providing efficient and reliable transportation for passengers to essential service locations such as hospitals and pharmacies, as permitted and approved by local authorities, "Uber said in a statement.

He added that all Uber Essential users must bring relevant documentation to validate their purpose of traveling to the authorities.

By implementing the blockade across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, the government has allowed only people in essential services like healthcare, banking and media to travel.

With the extension in the closing period, these services will be beneficial for people who need to travel to hospitals for check-ups.

"Through Uber Essential, we offer Selective Rides for Essential Services only to meet crucial travel requirements in select cities. Amid the current COVID-19 crisis, we are leveraging our technology and our network of driving partners to enable Citizens access essential services, while at the same time helping authorities contain the spread of COVID-19, "said Prabhjeet Singh, Director of Operations and Chief of Cities for Uber India and South Asia.

Uber said the & # 39; essential & # 39; driving partners They receive masks, gloves, disinfectants, and safety training.

"Local law enforcement authorities are also granting curfew passes to ensure continued movement to essential service locations," the statement said.



Uber Essential users will receive reminders via in-app messages and emails about the basic steps they can take to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Passengers in these cities can open the app to check the availability of UberEssential in their area and nearby accessible locations.

The app, he said, has been designed to facilitate urgent travel needs only to essential service areas and has been active for the past few days.

Uber's rival Ola has a similar service, Ola Emergency, which is operational in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, Nashik and Varanasi.

The service, which aims to allow medical trips that do not require an ambulance, will soon be expanded to other major cities, Ola said.