Tyler Cameron Shares TMI's Maiden Confession

Tyler Cameron it is holding nothing back.

While tweeting live alongside The Bachelor Present: Listen to your heartIn the first episode, the 27-year-old recalled his time fighting for Hannah brownthe heart of High school, giving Bachelor Nations fans a lot more than they bargained for.

In his hilarious tweet, Tyler recalled the nerves he would feel entering the rose ceremonies, especially when looking at the Dancing with the stars the champion's pile of roses is reduced.

"During the rose ceremonies, my blind butt would try to count the roses and grow to 20 roses … time goes by, 10 roses will be delivered and there will be 3. Then I will shit my pants." he shared, along with a GIF of a man spraying an air freshener in his bathroom.

Knowing that Tyler and Hannah shared palpable chemistry, one fan replied, "Tyler acts like he's at the bottom of the rose pile," and added a GIF of Justin Timberlake making a hilarious expression.