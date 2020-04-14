Tyler Cameron Shares TMI's Maiden Confession

Tyler Cameron it is holding nothing back.
While tweeting live alongside The Bachelor Present: Listen to your heartIn the first episode, the 27-year-old recalled his time fighting for Hannah brownthe heart of High school, giving Bachelor Nations fans a lot more than they bargained for.
In his hilarious tweet, Tyler recalled the nerves he would feel entering the rose ceremonies, especially when looking at the Dancing with the stars the champion's pile of roses is reduced.
"During the rose ceremonies, my blind butt would try to count the roses and grow to 20 roses … time goes by, 10 roses will be delivered and there will be 3. Then I will shit my pants." he shared, along with a GIF of a man spraying an air freshener in his bathroom.
Knowing that Tyler and Hannah shared palpable chemistry, one fan replied, "Tyler acts like he's at the bottom of the rose pile," and added a GIF of Justin Timberlake making a hilarious expression.
In the months after their time on the hit ABC show, Tyler and Hannah rekindled their friendship and sparked many romance rumors along the way. In March, the old loves met in Florida and were seen enjoying each other's company on a local beach. Bringing their friendship to social media, the duo has been treating fans of various funny TikTok videos with their "Quarantine Team."
At the time of their reunion, a source close to the stars told E! News: "They have both expressed that they are not in a position to go out right now, but they care for each other. They have both been through a lot recently and are supporting each other through it."
Tyler wasn't the only one to make a splash on Twitter as he watched the Listen to your heart premiere. Like the Florida native, Hannah also tuned in and joked that she was "activated,quot; by the show's star. Trevor holmes. As the episode unfolded, fans couldn't help but notice that Trevor and Bachelorette party winner Jed Wyatt He shared many similarities. For starters, both stars were aspiring country singers and seemed to have the same sense of style when it came to Sherpa-lined jackets.
Reminding her of her difficult relationship with Jed, Hannah tweeted, "I'm triggered by all of this. @Chrisbharrison #TheBachelorLTYH." Tyler also chimed in and joked, "We've seen how this whole thing turns out already …" Like his partner. Bachelorette party Also, Jed also pointed out the irony of the situation. "Something about this new show feels familiar," he tweeted. "Maybe it's Trevor's jacket, maybe it's all the guitars. Stay tuned."
