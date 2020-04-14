Tyler Cameron casts some shadow on Hannah Brown's ex-fiance Jed Wyatt!

When Trevor Holmes appeared in the Bachelor looking very much like Hannah Brown's ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron couldn't help but despise his ex! This is what I had to say!

As fans know, the premiere of The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart is already here and a drama is already underway.

Unfortunately for the new contestant who did nothing wrong but looked like the infamous former Bachelorette winner, things started on a rather bad note for him.

As the episode aired yesterday, Tyler Cameron was apparently tuning in, so as soon as he saw Trevor, he turned to Twitter to react!

Pointing to how much they look alike, he predicted things won't end very well, based on what happened in Hannah's season.

"We've already seen how this whole aspect turns out," he tweeted, obviously despising Jed.

Trevor not only looks like Jed, he was also wearing a rustic jacket and playing guitar! In fact, this is starting to look like a great déjà vu!

Hannah also had something to say about it, writing that "all of this,quot; had "shot,quot; her.

At least Jed knew that he shouldn't take himself too seriously as he was also making fun of himself.

‘Something about this new show feels familiar. Maybe it's Trevor's jacket, maybe it's all guitars. Stay tuned, "he tweeted.

"We've already seen how all this aspect turns out … pic.twitter.com/6F1DjaA2fd – Tyler Cameron (@ TylerJCameron3) April 14, 2020

Fans know that Hannah's last two contestants were Jed and Tyler, who finally chose Jed and accepted his proposal, just like you!

But then, he was shocked to discover just before the recording of After The Final Rose that Jed had someone at home who hadn't told Bachelorette.

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating that Hannah has returned to second place, also known as her second choice, Tyler, as the two have been quarantined along with some friends and her brother.

Anyway, they insist they are just friends!



