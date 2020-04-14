Trump Urges Sports Return, Says He's "Tired of Watching 14-Year-Old Baseball Games,quot;

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would appoint multiple sports commissioners and team owners for an advisory group intended to help reopen the country.

Trump has held conference calls with sports executives in recent weeks and has made the return of sports from a pandemic blockade a regular part of public messages. It has recently lobbied for parts of the US. USA They reopen as soon as possible to shake a weakened economy despite the coronavirus that killed nearly 4,000 people in the US. USA Between Monday and Tuesday.

Owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Mark Cuban will join the commissioners of all major sports on the committee, Trump said.

"We have to get our sports back," said Trump. "I am tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old."

In total, COVID-19 has infected more than 600,000 people in the United States and has killed nearly 28,000. Its spread has shuttered businesses across the country as states aim to curb the problem with requests to stay home. Sports leagues have been closed since mid-March, and even when they restart, they may be forced to do so without the assistance of fans.

Baseball is reportedly considering a plan to accelerate his comeback in which all teams would play in Arizona. The idea, however, has yet to gain momentum.

Trump has sometimes hit sports leagues for not obeying his wishes. He repeatedly lashed out at the NFL when players knelt during the anthem to protest racial injustice, and he has quarreled with NBA champions for refusing visits to the White House.

When Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series last October in DC, he received a lot of booing. He received a more positive reception at an Alabama soccer game.

California, Oregon and Washington have teamed up to create a roadmap to reverse coronavirus-related restrictions once the scientific community feels it is safe to do so. Those states, which were among the first to enact social distancing measures, have managed to reduce the growth rate of COVID-19. However, the eventual rollback of orders to stay home would likely not lead to an immediate return from sports, as large gatherings would likely remain limited.