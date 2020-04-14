Trump stops US funding for W.H.O .; UK coronavirus deaths may be higher than official figure: live coverage

Virus-related deaths in Britain may be 10 percent higher than the official figure.
Britain, with the fastest growing outbreak in Western Europe, has underestimated the human and economic cost of the coronavirus, according to new information released Tuesday.
The government's Office of National Statistics released figures indicating that deaths could be at least 10 percent higher than the official figure, 12,107 as of Tuesday, which does not account for many people who die in nursing homes or In the home.
More than 2,000 nursing homes, about 13 percent of the country's total, have had cases of coronavirus, said Dr. Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical adviser. Workers in many of the homes have complained of a severe shortage of protective equipment.
Care England, a charity representing independent care agencies, has estimated that almost 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes have not been counted. Two major household operators have reported 521 deaths in recent days, many of which are not yet included in official totals.
Critics say the government has focused on propping up the National Health Service and its hospitals, neglecting the nursing home industry.
The financial picture in Britain, which has nearly 94,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, also darkened on Tuesday. The Office of Budgetary Responsibility, a fiscal watchdog group, said the country's blockade could reduce the economy by 35 percent in the second quarter, deleting 2 million jobs.
The government has been criticized for being slow to block the country, and for not providing more evidence and more protective gear.
The death count in Britain, which had nearly 94,000 confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday, parallels those in other countries, where many deaths outside of hospitals have not been included in official counts.
A clue to the true cost comes from the number of deaths from all causes. In the week of March 28 to April 3, more than 16,000 people died in Britain, about 6,000 more than the average for the time of year.
Chinese exports of much-needed N95 respirators, surgical masks and other personal protective equipment were delayed for the fourth day on Tuesday as the Chinese customs agency left a crucial regulatory issue unresolved.
Answering to Complaining from Europe that some medical supplies had quality problems, China's customs administration issued a new regulation on Friday that every shipment of medical supplies must be inspected for quality before it can be exported.
As a result, millions of masks, thousands of fans and other equipment have sat on the factory floors for days or weeks, awaiting their authorization. Aircraft chartered to carry equipment to the United States have waited, empty, at Chinese airports.
At the same time, some US officials say reliance on Chinese supplies, including acceptance of gifts from China, supports Beijing's propaganda efforts.
Customs agency Two weeks ago, it ordered that only Chinese government medical-certified factories could continue to export medical supplies, temporarily blocking products from many factories.
Customs offices have interpreted the new rule as requiring both factory certification and quality inspection. Few medical supplies meet both standards.
At a monthly press conference in Beijing on Tuesday to disclose China's export and import data, customs agency spokesman Li Kuiwen declined to say whether the two rules applied.
"China Customs will give more interpretation of these regulations at relevant press conferences," he said.
Meanwhile, exports stagnate and foreign criticism increases.
"The double layer of regulation is excessive and bureaucratic," said Omar Allam, a former Canadian trade official who is now the executive director of a global trade consultancy. "The Chinese are really drowning the export of supplies of personal protective equipment to countries that need it most."
When Guayaquil, the commercial capital of Ecuador, was first hit by the coronavirus, the devastation was so great that bodies piled up on the streets.
Now, as authorities begin to deal with the magnitude of the crisis, they have reason to believe that the number of victims in the province that includes Guayaquil is many times greater than the official government figure of 173 dead.
The numbers are biased because only those who test positive [dead or alive] are counted as victims of the coronavirus.
The bustling port city of some three million had 1,500 more deaths in March this year than in the same month of 2019, Guayaquil Mayor Cynthia Viteri said in an interview.
"They're not just dying from Covid," he said, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus. "People with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease are dying from lack of medical care, because hospitals are saturated with critically ill patients, because there are no places where women can give birth without infection."
In addition, in the last two weeks, a special emergency team collected or authorized the burial of almost 1,900 bodies from Guayaquil's hospitals and homes, according to the Ecuadorian government, which said that figure represented a five-fold increase in the rate. usual mortality in the city.
To combat the spread of the virus, the city will resort to some of the most draconian quarantine measures in Latin America.
On Tuesday, security forces will begin cordoning off critical contagion points for up to three days in a row as doctors go door-to-door looking for possible cases and health workers disinfect public spaces.
Ms Viteri, the mayor, said the movement to and from the hardest hit neighborhoods, located mainly on the poor outskirts of the city, will be cut entirely. City authorities will provide food to residents for the duration of the operation.
"The situation is not serious, it is extremely serious," said Viteri. "And we have not yet reached a high point of infections in Guayaquil."
President Trump said Tuesday that he planned to stop US funding from the World Health Organization by reviewing its role in what he described as "severely mismanaged and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."
The announcement came as Trump continued to rage over criticism of his response to the pandemic and as he sought credit for his performance. "Everyone knows what is happening there," he said, blaming the organization for what he described as "a disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations."
Trump has repeatedly signaled his decision to impose travel restrictions on China as proof that he responded early to warnings about the dangers of the coronavirus.
He said the decision saved "thousands and thousands of lives," and the W.H.O. "He fought us." The president blamed the organization for a "20-fold,quot; increase in cases worldwide.
As recently as February, the W.H.O. He had advised against imposing travel restrictions on places with outbreaks of the coronavirus, saying it was not an effective way to combat its spread.
On Tuesday, the president said the organization "voluntarily took China's guarantees,quot; and that "it defended the actions of the Chinese government, including praising its alleged transparency."
Trump has been on the defensive over his decision to institute early travel restrictions in China, crediting himself with saving hundreds of thousands of lives and his criticism for being xenophobic and racist.
But Trump has not addressed his administration's inaction after that decision and the gap in his response timeline between travel restrictions announced on January 31 and the national emergency declaration on March 13.
Some European nations ease the rules of the pandemic, but move cautiously.
Slowly, tentatively, a handful of European countries began lifting restrictions on daily life this week for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, providing initial evidence of whether Western democracies can cautiously restart their economies and restore basic freedoms without reviving the spread of disease.
On Tuesday, Italy, the epicenter of the European crisis, reopened some bookstores and children's clothing stores. Spain allowed workers to return to factories and construction sites, despite the daily death toll of more than 500. Austria allowed thousands of hardware stores and home improvement stores to reopen, provided workers and customers will wear masks.
In Denmark, primary school teachers set up classrooms so young children could return to school on Wednesday, while in the Czech Republic, a restless public enjoyed the reopening of sports centers and some stores.
When Lukas Zachoval, sales manager in the Czech Republic, lost a tennis match to his father this week, in a 6-4, 6-3 beating, the defeat had rarely tasted sweeter. After all, it was their first game since the Czech government began to lift broad restrictions on society, including the communal sports ban, which had been in place for almost a month.
The reduction in blockages was noted with interest and fear across Europe and beyond, and raised profound and gnarled questions. Among them: Now that the infection rate has declined in several countries, to what extent should political leaders prioritize public health concern over economic concerns?
The measures to loosen the restrictions came despite a warning issued a week earlier by the regional director of the World Health Organization for Europe, Hans Kluge, who said: "Now is not the time to relax the measures."
The fledgling, country-by-country loosening, enacted without any coordination between nations, underscored the absence of a common agreement, or even understanding, about the challenge of keeping economies alive while the disease stops.
The International Monetary Fund warned that global growth is heading towards its worst performance since the Great Depression, with a new forecast predicting that the world economy will contract 3 percent in 2020.
The gloomy forecast, published Tuesday in the fund's World Economic Outlook, took into account weeks of closed factories, quarantines and lockouts in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused the collapse of economic output around the world.
This year's drop in output would be much more severe than the last recession, when the world economy contracted by less than 1 percent between 2008 and 2009. A 3 percent decline in world output would be the worst since the Great Depression, the bottom said.
"As countries implement the necessary quarantines and social distancing practices to contain the pandemic, the world has been put into a Great Blockade," said Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the fund. "The magnitude and speed of the collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything we have experienced in our lives."
The Trump administration has agreed in principle with major airlines on the terms of a $ 25 billion bailout to shore up an industry that has been hampered by the pandemic.
"We appreciate the news that several major airlines intend to participate in the Payroll Support Program," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
The administration has been haggling with airlines over the terms of the bailout, and Mnuchin pressured the airlines to agree to return 30 percent of the money over a five-year period. The Treasury Department has also been seeking purchase orders to buy shares in companies that take money. Airlines have complained that the Treasury was effectively converting grants into loans by demanding repayment.
In the debate over when to restart something akin to normal everyday life, the warning story right now is Singapore.
For weeks, public health officials have been envious praising his response to Covid-19: selection and quarantine of travelers from outside the country; follow-up of contacts; vigorously impose quarantines and isolation.
And yet, in the past week, officials have had to put the entire country under lock and key amid a new wave of infections. All migrant workers are confined to their compounds for at least two weeks.
Citizens can leave their homes, but only to buy food or medicine, or to exercise. Anyone who violates the rules, including spending time with someone who is not in their home, can be jailed, fined the equivalent of $ 7,000, or both.
Public health experts say the Singapore experience illustrates how quickly the virus can raise its head again, and underlines that large-scale changes can take effect over many months. That goes for any country, they say, including the United States.
"There is simply no way we can keep most of the country open year-round," said Ezekiel Emanuel, vice president of Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania. "If Singapore can't do it, I can't imagine how we think we can do it. As I said, this will be a roller coaster with multiple opening waves and partial closings needed."
Doctors question the care protocols for patients with coronavirus, particularly the use of ventilators. That has led to heated debate among professionals, with some warning that abandoning long-established policies could be dangerous.
In the video above, doctors at the center of the outbreak express their fears about making wrong decisions as the virus reverses everything they thought they knew about treating patients with severe respiratory distress.
The pandemic has also presented challenges in the field of medical publishing, particularly for "prepress servers," where medical researchers publish early versions of their findings. Its goal is to improve communication between scientists, allowing them to share promising information months before their research has undergone a lengthy peer review and official publication.
They have seen a huge increase in online traffic in the midst of the outbreak, including many readers who lack the scientific expertise to understand them in their proper context. The same has happened with peer-reviewed magazines.
"Science is a conversation," said Dr. Ivan Oransky, a physician and co-founder of Retraction Watch, a blog that reports on scientific article retractions. “Unfortunately, people in times of crisis forget that science is a proposition, a conversation, and an argument. I know everyone is desperate for the absolute truth, but any scientist will say that we are not dealing with that. "
Governors and legal scholars are pressing hard against President Trump's claim that he has the sole power to decide when to end the social distancing measures that have hampered the economy.
For weeks, Trump, while downplaying the severity of the pandemic, insisted that states were in charge of the response. It left local governors and officials to decide if, when, and how to restrict people's movements, close businesses, and ban public gatherings.
But on Monday, Trump, who is eager to restart the economy, said he had the exclusive power to lift the restrictions that states and cities have imposed, and that "they cannot do anything without the approval of the president."
Legal experts and governors from both parties said the president was wrong. "We don't have a king; we have a president," Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York said Tuesday.
The death toll in New York City, the center of the American outbreak, exceeded 10,000 on Tuesday, increasing by more than 3,700 in one day, as officials began to include people who never had the virus tested. , but it is presumed that they died because of him.
That pushed the number of deaths nationwide to over 25,000, while the number of confirmed infections approached 600,000.
The city will soon, finally, have enough virus test kits to meet the need, a key factor in making it safe to loosen restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Governors in the New York area and on the west coast are working together to devise coordinated strategies to reopen parts of their regions that have been closed.
The reasons for wanting to restart the economy became clearer on Tuesday, with the publication of the International Monetary Fund's prediction that the US economy. USA It would drop 5.9 percent this year.
Moody & # 39; s predicted an unemployment rate in the United States between 9 and 16 percent in the second quarter. Anything above 10.8 percent would also be the worst since the Depression.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India extended a Lockout nationwide on Tuesday for nearly three more weeks, preventing more than a billion people from leaving their homes.
He praised the country for acting aggressively against the coronavirus and urged the Indians not to "let their guard down."
In a speech to the nation, Modi said the existing 21-day blockade needed to be extended until May 3 to avoid a spike in cases and that tighter restrictions could follow. He applauded the Indians for following the measures "like a dedicated soldier."
"If you look at it only financially, it has been expensive," Modi said of the shutdown. "But you cannot put a price on the lives of the Indians."
Modi said some relaxations for the blockade could be implemented after April 20 in certain areas if they showed strict adherence to the rules. But for now, he urged all 1.3 billion Indians to wear masks, stay indoors, respect health workers, and help older people.
India has a relatively low number of confirmed infections, with approximately 10,000 cases, 339 deaths and a doubling rate of approximately six days. But a rapid spread could be devastating. Health care facilities are poor and hundreds of millions of Indians live in dense urban areas, making it difficult to monitor social distancing.
Officials have faced staggering challenges in enforcing the blockade, which abruptly went into effect on March 25 with just four hours notice.
Thousands of migrant workers They were initially trapped in large cities, far from their home villages. Some embarked on hundred-mile trips on foot to reach their homes.
"If we have patience, we will beat the coronavirus," he said.
When Wuhan was engulfed by the coronavirus, Chinese author Fang Fang worked late into the night, writing a daily chronicle of life and death in his hometown, where the global pandemic began.
His online newspaper, though sometimes censored, became a vital read for tens of millions of Chinese readers: a simple and spontaneous insight into the fears, frustrations, and hopes of Wuhan residents during their 11 weeks under lockdown in their homes. .
Recently, his account has sparked bitter condemnation from enthusiastic Chinese nationalists who have called for plans to publish an English translation in an effort to smear the government and undermine Wuhan's heroic image. Fang Fang, who uses her pseudonym in place of her birth name, Wang Fang, said she did not want to be chosen as a cheerleader for the government or as a reflexively bitter critic.
She called herself a witness, highlighting the bravery of doctors, street cleaners, and neighbors helping neighbors, and promised to hold officials accountable for allowing the virus to spread. The diary began on January 25, two days after the Wuhan Lockdown began.
"If the perpetrators have any responsibility for the disaster, the greatest of them is to give testimony," he said in an interview. "It has always mattered to me how the weak survive large seizures. The individuals left out have always been my primary concern."
As the coronavirus spreads through Russia and further dulls the country's economy, a related health threat is growing along with it: alcohol abuse.
The frustration, anxiety, and boredom of a partial block have been combined with a widespread and false belief throughout the former Soviet Union that drinking vodka can treat or prevent disease.
Vodka sales soared, 65 percent in Russia in the last week of March, along with alcohol. Domestic violence. Hospitals and clinics are keen to increase alcohol-related admissions.
"The lid is still open, for now, but the pot is already boiling," said Dr. Aleksei Kazantsev, chief physician at a private addiction treatment center in Moscow.
President Vladimir V. Putin has campaigned against alcoholism, and official figures show that consumption is about a third lower than in 2003, but excessive alcohol consumption remains common.
Anti-alcoholism activists say Russia should restrict alcohol sales as long as there are limits to the movement of people. Rather than waiting for Moscow to act, around a dozen of Russia's 85 regions, largely rural areas, have limited sales.
It was not until April 6 that Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on state television that "trying to treat all this with alcohol,quot; would produce coronavirus patients who "can no longer be saved."
After months of minimizing the virus and releasing statistics that experts said were too low, the Russian government has begun to recognize that the pandemic is severe and is rapidly spreading. On Tuesday, official counts reached 21,102 infections and 170 deaths.
Moscow and many other regions are allowing residents to leave their homes only for urgent matters or short walks. Putin has stated that all Russians in nonessential jobs should be allowed to stay home, with pay, for the entire month of April.
Indonesia, a nation that had been widely criticized for the lack of evidence of coronaviruses and limited measures of social distancing, has seen a Rapid increase in coronavirus deaths in recent days, with 60 new deaths reported on Tuesday.
Health experts have warned for weeks that Indonesia could face a calamity on the scale of Iran or Italy and that its embattled health system was unprepared to handle large numbers of critically ill patients.
Indonesia's death toll of 459 is second only to China in East Asia. And the official death toll, while high, only explains a few cases: Covid-19 suspected patients who died before being tested are not considered.
Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world with 270 million people, has carried out minimal tests and has been slow to adopt measures of social distancing.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a national disaster on Monday, which could make the country eligible for international assistance. But he announced that there are no new restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus.
Nearly 10 percent of the reported deaths have been medical personnel, including 22 doctors and six dentists, according to the Indonesian Medical Association, and 12 nurses according to the Indonesian Nurses Association.
Last week, the governor of Jakarta, the capital, imposed a partial closure, restricted transportation within the city, and banned religious, social and cultural gatherings. Other major cities in the metropolitan area imposed similar restrictions.
Turkey's parliament passed a law on Tuesday that would allow the release of up to 90,000 prisoners to alleviate overcrowding and protect detainees from infection.
The new law is intended to reduce penalties and give early release to 45,000 people in minimum security jails and 45,000 in regular jails, representing almost a third of the total prison population. Those released will be ordered to stay home, as Turkey has been gradually restricting the movement of its population.
The releases will not include those convicted of terrorism-related offenses, an exemption that covers most political prisoners and people incarcerated after a 2016 coup attempt.
The bill was supported by 279 lawmakers, while 51 voted against it, according to Anadolu Agency, a Turkish state news agency. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's political party, the Justice and Development Party, proposed the bill. Its nationalist allies, the Nationalist Movement Party, have been pushing for the bill for months.
Opposition parties have criticized the law for excluding journalists and opponents of Mr. Erdogan who were jailed after the attempted coup.
Prisoners detained for sexual offenses, drug offenses, and first-degree murder were also excluded.
Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said Monday that there were 17 cases of coronavirus in five prisons and that three inmates had died. Turkey has they recorded 56,956 coronavirus cases and 1,198 deaths.
In the United States and around the world, outbreaks have spread rapidly in prisons, where social distancing is impossible. Some jails have released prisoners to contain outbreaks, although critics say officials have been too slow to act.
Ugandan musician and opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has devised a plan to help Africans who have become targets of xenophobia in China: blow them up.
The announcement comes days after Africans in the Chinese city of Guangzhou said they had been subjected to forced evictions and arbitrary quarantines when Beijing stepped up efforts to fight imported coronavirus cases. Anti-foreign sentiment grew in the southern Chinese city after a recent group of cases related to its Nigerian community.
In a sentence posted on TwitterWine said he had partnered with an American businessman to transport Africans and African Americans affected by the attacks "to a country in Africa that is ready to receive them."
Along with Neil Nelson, executive director of media firm Atlanta Black Star, the two were also ready to evacuate those with US citizenship or permanent residence to the United States.
Videos and images of black Guangzhou residents facing police harassment, sleeping on the streets and denied service in stores and restaurants have been posted online. On Monday, McDonald & # 39; s apologized after a video circulated online showing an employee at one of his Guangzhou restaurants with a sign saying, "From now on, black people are not allowed into the restaurant."
Incidents in China have drawn sentence of leaders from across the African continent, with nations including Nigeria and Uganda summoning their Chinese ambassadors. Authorities in China have said they have "zero tolerance for discrimination,quot; and have promised to work to improve conditions.
The official Chinese news agency Xinhua said Tuesday that 111 people from African countries had tested positive for the coronavirus in Guangzhou. More than 4,500 Africans have been subjected to nucleic acid tests since early April, according to the report, citing local authorities.
In Iraq, fighting the coronavirus means overcoming stigma.
The doctor paused before knocking on the front door, gesturing to his companions in hazardous materials suits and masks to back off so they were not the first thing the occupants of the house saw.
"This is very sensitive, very difficult," said Dr. Wissam Cona, from the Department of Health in Najaf province, Iraq. The father in this house had begged him not to come with an entourage of health workers, saying he was embarrassed in front of his neighbors.
For Iraq, one of the largest The obstacles to fighting the coronavirus are the stigma associated with the disease and quarantine. People avoid getting tested, prevent family members from getting tested, and delay seeking medical help until they are seriously ill.
That may help explain that Iraq has relatively few confirmed cases of coronavirus: 1,352 as of Monday. Iran, with about twice the population of Iraq, has more than 71,000.
"It is true that we have cases that are hidden, and that is because people do not want to come forward and fear quarantine and isolation," said Dr. Hazim al-Jumaili, vice minister of health.
The stigma associated with the disease and quarantine in Iraq and other countries in the Middle East reflects cultural and religious beliefs, but also mistrusts the government and a bitter experience: given the ragged state of Iraq's health system, some fear going to the hospital It could be fatal.
"Some believe the virus means that God is disgusted with them, or perhaps it is a punishment for a sin, so they don't want others to see that they are sick," said Dr. Emad Abdul Razzak, consulting psychiatrist at Iraq Health . Ministry.
El primer ministro Kyriakos Mitsotakis de Grecia dijo en un discurso nacional televisado el lunes que "el regreso a la vida normal sucederá gradualmente y por fases,quot;, ya que advirtió a los ciudadanos que no se visiten antes de las celebraciones ortodoxas de Pascua esta semana.
"Esta es la semana más crítica,quot;, dijo Mitsotakis al pueblo griego, después de agradecerles su confianza y disciplina.
El número de muertos en Grecia, donde al menos 2,145 de aproximadamente 10.7 millones de personas han dado positivo por el virus, llegó a 101 el martes, informaron medios locales.
El gobierno griego implementó medidas de distanciamiento social antes de la primera muerte por coronavirus en el país el 12 de marzo, y ha hecho obligatorio que los ciudadanos envíen mensajes de texto al gobierno o llenen un formulario cada vez que salgan de su casa.
Pero no todas las iglesias en Grecia han aceptado las restricciones, y algunos sacerdotes violan las instrucciones del gobierno antes de la Pascua ortodoxa. El domingo, un sacerdote en Atenas dio la santa comunión a los ciudadanos desde la puerta de atrás de una iglesia y luego argumentó que la comunión no transmite el virus, mientras que otros comulgaron dentro de una iglesia en Corfú, según informes locales.
Nikos Hardalias, viceministro de Protección Civil, condenó sus acciones el domingo y pidió a las autoridades judiciales que intervinieran.
"Las iglesias permanecerán cerradas al público durante la Semana Santa,quot;, dijo Hardalias el lunes, y agregó que la mayoría de la iglesia y el público han acatado las reglas, con solo las dos excepciones.
"Algunos necesitan finalmente darse cuenta de que no son cristianos más fieles que otros,quot;, dijo.
Si bien el mundo puede ver a Japón como una tierra futurista de robots humanoides y baños inteligentes, dentro de sus oficinas, los gerentes mantienen una feroz devoción por los archivos en papel, máquinas de fax, intercambios de tarjetas de visita, reuniones cara a cara y sellos corporativos oficiales.
Los sellos, conocidos como hanko o inkan, se usan en lugar de firmas en el flujo de documentos que llenan los lugares de trabajo de Japón. Se han convertido en un símbolo de una cultura de oficina escondida que lo hace Es difícil o imposible para muchos japoneses trabajar desde casa, incluso cuando los líderes del país dicen que trabajar de forma remota es esencial para evitar que la epidemia de coronavirus de Japón se descontrole.
Las empresas que solicitan subsidios de teletrabajo del gobierno han informado que necesitan imprimir 100 o más páginas de documentos y entregarlos en persona.
Una encuesta realizada el mes pasado por el Ministerio de Tierra, Infraestructura, Transporte y Turismo descubrió que menos del 13 por ciento de los trabajadores podían trabajar desde sus hogares. Y aquellos que tienen la opción de trabajar a distancia temen dañar sus carreras.
Obligados a equilibrar las necesidades de la oficina y los riesgos para su propia salud, empleados como Shuhei Aoyama, de 26 años, dicen que están perdiendo la paciencia con las tradiciones laborales del país. "No es tanto la cultura de nuestra empresa como la cultura japonesa la que está causando los problemas,quot;, dijo.
"¿Por qué tenemos que ponernos en riesgo solo por algo trivial como un hanko?" Yoshitaka Hibi, profesora de literatura japonesa en la Universidad de Nagoya, escribió en un Twitter Send eso le gustó más de 28,000 veces.
“Esta es nuestra oportunidad. Por el amor de Dios, alguien destruya esta costumbre ”, agregó.
Más de 100 millones de niños podrían estar en riesgo de contraer sarampión porque los países están suspendiendo los programas de inmunización para reducir el riesgo de infección por coronavirus, advirtieron el lunes los líderes internacionales de salud pública.
Hasta el momento, 24 países de bajos y medianos ingresos, incluidos México, Nigeria y Camboya, han pausado o pospuesto dichos programas, según el Iniciativa contra el sarampión y la rubéola, un consorcio cuyos miembros incluyen UNICEF, la Cruz Roja Americana, la Organización Mundial de la Salud, la Fundación de las Naciones Unidas y los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades.
A diferencia de los países más ricos, donde los padres generalmente hacen citas para seguir un calendario de vacunas en clínicas u oficinas pediátricas privadas, estos países inoculan un gran número de bebés y niños en entornos comunitarios.
El Dr. Robin Nandy, jefe de inmunización de UNICEF, reconoció que encontrar el equilibrio entre protegerse contra la propagación de Covid-19, la enfermedad causada por el coronavirus y enfermedades prevenibles como el sarampión era delicado y difícil.
Los informes fueron aportados por Richard Pérez-Peña, Karen Zraick, Anton Troianovski, Oleg Matsnev, Sophia Kishkovsky, Monika Pronczuk, Wudan Yan, Patrick Kingsley, Aaron E. Carroll, Elisabetta Povoledo, Raphael Minder, Aurelien Breeden, Richard C. Paddock, Ceylan Yeginsu, Abdi Latif Dahir, Megan Specia, Melissa Eddy, Carlotta Gall, Ben Dooley, Makiko Inoue, Keith Bradsher, Edward Wong, Paul Mozur, Kai Schultz, Hari Kumar, Elaine Yu, Kate Taylor, Sebastian Modak, Alissa J. Rubin, William J. Broad, Miriam Jordan, Annie Correal, Ben Dooley, Makiko Inoue, José María León Cabrera y Anatoly Kurmanaev
