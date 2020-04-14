Trump stops US funding for W.H.O .; UK coronavirus deaths may be higher than official figure: live coverage

More than 2,000 nursing homes, about 13 percent of the country's total, have had cases of coronavirus, said Dr. Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical adviser. Workers in many of the homes have complained of a severe shortage of protective equipment.

Care England, a charity representing independent care agencies, has estimated that almost 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes have not been counted. Two major household operators have reported 521 deaths in recent days, many of which are not yet included in official totals.

Critics say the government has focused on propping up the National Health Service and its hospitals, neglecting the nursing home industry.

The financial picture in Britain, which has nearly 94,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, also darkened on Tuesday. The Office of Budgetary Responsibility, a fiscal watchdog group, said the country's blockade could reduce the economy by 35 percent in the second quarter, deleting 2 million jobs.

The government has been criticized for being slow to block the country, and for not providing more evidence and more protective gear.