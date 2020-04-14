‘Trevor Noah and The Distancing Daily Show’ sets the pandemic going – Deadline

Trevor Noah claims that if he had to do it all over again, he would kidnap his barber to quarantine him to avoid looking like he's been lost at sea for two years.

Other than that, the host of the Comedy Central Daily Show had some criticism of the pandemic.

"A new study says that the coronavirus could spread to the bottom of your shoe," said Noah. "Except for Crocs, even the coronavirus doesn't want to touch them."

He also reflected that some countries took too long to act against the pandemic. "Russia is one of those countries. It is so bad that Vladimir Putin has openly admitted: "We have a lot of problems and we don't have much to brag about." It is even making Vladimir Putin insecure! "

South Korea says the coronavirus has been reactivated in more than 100 patients who have already tested negative. "Now is he going to come back? How are you going to come back for the sequel when the first movie isn't over? It's like Thanos appearing in the first Iron Man movie, "Noah joked.

Noah also mentioned President Donald Trump's decision to reopen the country, even allowing: "The President is not wrong. It is an extremely complicated decision. Corona may appear to be finished, but it may come back even stronger. Like that church singer black.

