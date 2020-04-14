Toya Johnson's daughter Reginae Carter finally addresses her split from YFN Lucci – Watch the video

Daughter of Toya Johnson, diehard Reginae Carter fans already know her relationship with YFN Lucci ended in 2019. This was a pretty toxic relationship, according to her fans, who celebrated when they learned that it was all over between these two.

People kept telling him that he deserved better for quite some time, and they were really happy when he was finally free.

Here is a video in which she addresses this breakup that was not easy for her.

A follower laughed and said, "It's certain things that you just don't do. ESPECIALLY dating me."

A commenter posted this: 'I'm so happy he's gone, I can't wait for Iyanna to get to this place too 😩' and someone else posted this message: 'Of course, a guy who wasn't serious about a girl seems immature. But he had a baby with her, why does everything else seem so bad?

Apart from this, Nae made her fans happy recently when she revealed that she created her own YouTube video and also posted a clip. You can check it out below:

Someone said: ‘Congratulations Nae Nae. I see a lot of Yt, so my advice is to stay consistent and post fun and entertaining content. You have this girl. "

One person took over Nae and said, "I love your personality, I can't wait for great content here on YouTube. Also. I followed you on tik tok today, stay tuned with your tik tok videos."

Another commenter said: ‘I suppose these might be some of the best original clips featuring the creative arts, animation, and most prominent designs that money could buy. I am looking forward to growing together ladies. Cold! & # 39;

One person said to Nae, "I just subscribed … I've been on YouTube for so many years and I've been discouraged from posting because I don't have everything I need to do it 100%, but I love to see the new YouTubers come up with a good quality plan and content. " … Yay Nae !!!

What do you think about Nae's first YouTube video?



