Toya Johnson reveals her daughter, Reign Rushing's fairy tale room

Toya Johnson made her fans very happy when she shared some beautiful new photos with her daughter, Reign Rushing. Fans can also see his amazing room, and they are amazed. Check out the photos below.

Fans adored Reign's room, and were also amazed at how much she grew.

A follower said, "So cute, I always love how you dress her," and someone else exclaimed, "Oh, so adorable Omgoosh!" She is my cyber niece! I have three children !!!! You always have her dressed so cute. I can't wait for the family hustle tonight!

Someone else posted this message: ‘You always keep your hair on point! You and Porsha. So I was with my daughter. I love coming hair "

Another commenter said: ‘She has a great time with her things, only when I have seen her cry it is with her, I think it was Santa hahaha, she is always so happy! a full and carefree mood making her own "perfect name for her,quot;.

A fan said: & # 39; @toyajohnson I love bed looking for this for my little boy, where did you get it please? & # 39; And someone else posted this message: & # 39; You got me to put on real clothes and comb my daughters after seeing Reign's quarantine fashion. To @toyajohnson.

Another follower said: & # 39; She is a princess, with a matching princess bed … .Reign 😘❤️❤️ @ toyajohnson & # 39 ;, and someone else wrote: & # 39; Reign is too cute and very smart Toya, she did great, you are naturally beautiful. . & # 39;

Another fan wrote: Buen Good job, baby, you did amazing! She is beautiful Toya. "

It's also worth mentioning that Toya and Robert Rushing were unable to take their baby, Reign Rushing, to see the Easter Bunny, so his father surprised the sweet boy by becoming the rabbit.

Ad

You should definitely see the beautiful photos and videos that Toya shared on her social media account.



Post views:

0 0