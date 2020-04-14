Tour de France to be postponed after French government extends ban on mass gatherings | News News

The 107th edition of Le Tour was due to start in Nice on June 27 and end in Paris on July 19.





Chris Froome planned to participate in the Tour de France as he continues his recovery from injuries sustained in an accident last year.

The Tour de France will be postponed after the French government said no mass meetings can be held in the country before July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 107th edition of the Tour was due to start in Nice on June 27 and end in Paris on July 19, but President Emmanuel Macron's announcement means he will not be able to do so.

ASO organizers have already scrapped the idea of ​​trying to organize the race behind closed doors, and have been talking to local authorities due to the hosts' stages on alternative dates.

Cancellation of the race should also be considered a possibility, but it would be a last resort given the importance of the Tour to the cycling economy, as it attracts a much larger audience than any other race.

Egan Bernal was ready to try to defend the title he won last year

The Cycling WorldTour has been on hiatus since Paris-Nice ended a day earlier, on March 14, with all subsequent races postponed or canceled.

The Tour is the next race on the calendar. The world governing body, the UCI, said it is working with stakeholders to develop a new road racing schedule for 2020, prioritizing Grand Tours and One-Day Monuments.

The Giro d'Italia, which will start in Budapest on May 9, has already been postponed.

Egan Bernal of the Ineos team won last year's Tour and the British team, winner of seven of the last eight editions, was expected to bring a team including three former winners to the starting line in Nice.

Geraint Thomas, winner in 2018, was aiming for the race, while four-time winner Chris Froome made him the focal point of his return from injuries that threatened his career sustained at Criterium du Dauphine last year.