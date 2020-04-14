Tory Lanez and Lizzo have a flirtatious interaction while she talks to him on "Radio quarantine"

Instagram

& # 39; There is no discrimination in & # 39; Quarantine Radio & # 39 ;. We like the big ones, we like the little & # 39; & # 39 ;, says Tory in a new episode of & # 39; Quarantine Radio & # 39 ;, making the singer of & # 39; Juice & # 39; blushed successfully.

Tory LanezThe "Quarantine Radio" has returned and Lizzo He was among the guests in his recent episode. The "Juice" star was joined by rapper "Jerry Sprunger" in the new episode, who saw him encouraging Lizzo to twerk after being shut down by Sean. "P Diddy"Combs during Easter Sunday Instagram Live.

On Monday April 13, episode of "Quarantine Radio", Lizzo could be seen dressed in pink. He was twerking his butt on the bed while laughing.

"There is no discrimination on & # 39; Quarantine Radio & # 39;", said Tory, adding: "We like the big ones, we like the little ones. Come on girl!" The comment seemed to make Lizzo blush when he abruptly stopped his movement.

"It made her feel good, that was nice, she's really very pretty," a fan praised Tory. "We love a man who doesn't discriminate," added another fan, while someone else chimed in, "I love his energy hahaha … He even made her feel shy."

"I love Tory's positive energy. Showing love at all sizes, especially after Diddy discriminated," the person wrote, referring to the control that Diddy involved after she stopped Lizzo from twerking but then left Draya Michele shake your loot on Instagram Live.

During his Love Dance-A-Thon outfit on Easter Sunday, April 12, Diddy seemed surprised when Lizzo started talking to the camera. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, let's play something that's a little familiar," she said to hitmaker "Truth Hurts," which prompted her to apologize.

The music mogul, however, denied Lizzo's accusation of shame. "There is one thing I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music, is because I had many curses there. Not because she was twerking," he wrote Monday.

"She is one of the best twerkers in the world. Ok, let's make that clear. It was not about twerking, you are allowed twerk on Easter," he continued. "It was over, it was a big curse on the registry and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now. You understand. That's why we stopped the registry."

"Lizzo, we love you," the 50-year-old father of six thanked the Grammy-winning artist, before responding to criticism: "Everyone stop looking for the negative."