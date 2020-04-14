Toni Braxton poses with Birdman and fans are happy to see them together

Toni Braxton is also at home these days, like the rest of us. Her fans recently died out of curiosity, and they wanted to know if she is still with Birdman or not.

After discovering that the couple is still getting stronger, they went wild with excitement and Toni's followers sent all their love.

People have also been concerned about their health these days, because, as you know, they have lupus, an autoimmune disorder that makes them really vulnerable to the new coronavirus.

But, Toni is at home and is protecting herself as best she can, so there is no need to worry.

Toni posed with Birdman, and she said that all the people they need these days is love.

Someone commented, "This is the cutest, most non-threatening face I've ever seen birdman lmao," and another follower made this observation: "Am I stumbling or does she make birdman look about 10 years younger,quot;?

Another follower said, "For the first time, she and Tamar look alike here,quot; and someone else is also here for this couple: "They were serious, I really thought they were playing." It's my fault, all of you. "

Another commenter said: ‘They are a strangely attractive couple. Love them together, "and someone else seems to be on exactly the same page:" You would think this couple is a strange couple, but I see how it could work! I wish you both the best! "

In other news, recently, Toni made her fans happy when she revealed a new song on her social media account a few days ago. People praised his song, and now a new surprise came to him: he also released the lyrics of the song called Do it!

His fans love the lyrics and say they are reflecting the singer's sincerity.



