Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson warns the public about chloroquine: it had "extreme,quot; side effects

Tom Hanks fans know that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, were possibly the first celebrities to go out and reveal their diagnosis of coronavirus. It was at the beginning of the pandemic and the subsequent national blockade that it saw the self-isolation of almost all American citizens.

American citizens who have been watching Trump's daily press conferences know that the President has been hailing a particular medication as a possible cure, or at least a remedy to help alleviate some of the coronavirus side effects.

The drug Trump has referred to is chloroquine, which the President claimed was a possible solution to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Rita Wilson claims that the controversial medication comes with its own batch of problems.

According to the 63-year-old actress, she and Tom received chloroquine after contracting COVID-19 while they were in Australia last month, and the treatment of malaria had adverse side effects. Some of them were quite negative, the star commented.

During a conversation with Gayle King about CBS this morning, The actress explained that she wasn't sure if it helped her beat the virus or not, but it certainly had side effects. The actress described them as "extreme,quot;.

Wilson said that after she and Tom received the drug, she felt nauseous and dizzy and disoriented, along with weakened muscles and general discomfort. The star went on to say that the American public should be careful with chloroquine.

So far, there have been reports of people claiming that the drug helped them immensely, including the newer version of the drug called hydroxychloroquine. Doctors have referred to it as the "most effective,quot; treatment for COVID-19.

As noted above, Tom Hanks and his wife were among the first celebrities to catch the virus, and in Australia they filmed a new Elvis Presley movie. After spending time in quarantine, the acting couple returned to their native United States and conducted several interviews.

Ad

Since they both got better, Tom and Rita have donated blood to help create a cure. Scientists can use antibodies to build a vaccine.



Post views:

0 0