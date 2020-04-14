Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson donate blood for the Covid-19 vaccine study

WENN

Coronavirus survivors Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks They are participating in a medical study to help researchers develop a vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.

The married actors were hospitalized with the virus while in Australia in mid-March 2020, but have since made a full recovery and returned to their Los Angeles home late last month.

Both Hanks and Wilson have kept fans up to date on their progress through social media, but on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, the "OMG!"Star gave one of her first remote interviews"CBS this morning"co-anchor Gayle King, and revealed that they have been doing their part to help experts find a cure, as doctors believe they are now immune to COVID-19.

"We have recently been part of a (research) study and have donated our blood, and we are waiting to know if our antibodies will be useful to develop a vaccine," Wilson explained, "but also if we are able to donate plasma that can be used as a donation. to other people with the virus because we are immune. "

The 63-year-old woman also recalled how she felt when she initially started experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Recalling how I was suddenly "very tired," she added, "I felt extremely sore, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched, and then the fever started."

Wilson also had "chills like never before" when his temperature rose to 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 degrees Celsius) while he lost his sense of taste and smell when the ailment really took over.

By day nine of his fever, doctors decided to prescribe it with the controversial drug chloroquine, which has been touted by some, including the US President. USA Donald trump, as a possible treatment, although Wilson is not sure how effective it was in fighting the coronavirus, and admits that it left it even worse than before.

"I can only tell you that I don't know if the medication worked or if it was just time for the fever to break," he said. "The fever broke, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects that I was nauseated and dizzy and my muscles felt very weak."

"I think people should be very considerate of that drug. We really don't know if it's helpful in this case."

While Wilson actually struggled in his battle with COVID-19, husband Hanks escaped with "milder symptoms." "I didn't have that much fever," he shared. "He didn't lose his sense of taste or smell, but it still took us the same time."

In addition to participating in the medical research study, Wilson released a remix of the Naughty By Nature rap classic Hip Hop Hooray to raise funds for the MusicCares Aid Fund COVID-19.