Tom and Sam Curran dream of playing for England in Test cricket | Cricket News





%MINIFYHTMLaba07f0690417bb85ecc5f92053b8bf680% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video Sam Curran (L) and his brother Tom dream of playing Test cricket together for England

Tom and Sam Curran have said it is their dream to play test cricket together for England one day, becoming the first brothers to do so since Adam and Ben Hollioake debuted together at Trent Bridge in 1997.

Sam is a regular in the Test of England setup, with 17 caps already in his name, while Tom played twice in the Ashes 2017/18 series but they have not yet played a Test together.

Tom's focus has mainly focused on one-day cricket, playing 20 ODI for England, while he was part of the team that won the 2019 World Cup in his homeland, although he still harbors test hopes.

"I only played a couple of test games, but I definitely still have big test ambitions," said Tom. "It's difficult; last year we had great preparation for the World Cup and the focus was on white ball cricket, and with good reason."

0:27 Tom Curran fired Bjorn Fortuin from the last ball when England beat South Africa by two runs in an exciting T20I in Durban. Tom Curran fired Bjorn Fortuin from the last ball when England beat South Africa by two runs in an exciting T20I in Durban.

"To return to the Test side without playing national red ball cricket, it is difficult.

"Now it's about striking that balance between the two, developing my skills, and waiting for my chance."

"It would be amazing to play a test with Sam. That is definitely a great ambition of ours."

Sam has had an impressive start to his Test in England career, being named series man against India in 2018 and scoring three fifties and taking 37 wickets in his 17 Tests so far, averaging 31.70.

Sam Curran has impressed since his debut in England Test in 2018

"Right now, I am playing in the Tests and he is playing in one day, but the dream is to be the three formats of the game for England together," added Sam.

"We have played a couple of games in a day's format together. Playing for England in general is obviously a great privilege, but playing with your brother makes it a very special feeling."

1:53 Graham Gooch says off-road Sam Curran must make sure to score consistent runs to stay on the England test team. Graham Gooch says off-road Sam Curran must make sure to score consistent runs to stay on the England test team.

The siblings are currently separated, passing the confinement apart during the coronavirus outbreak. Both should be playing in the IPL right now, with Tom joining the Rajasthan Royals team for 2020 and Sam joining the Chennai Super Kings.

Tom Curran impressed the Sydney Sixers in one season at Big Bash over the winter

"It's weird, because you see tweets that say it should be Rajasthan versus Chennai today and there are people posting fake scorecards, things like that, so it makes you lose the game and you want to be out there," said Sam.

"I had my mind set on probably three months on the subcontinent. Two tests in Sri Lanka and then directly to India. It would be a massive season."

"There is a lot of talk about IPL and possibly programming it later in the year. We just have to keep doing what we are doing and you never know.

MS Dhoni is the captain of Sam Curran's new IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (Credit: AFP)

"But I'm really excited to move the franchise. Chennai is a great franchise, with all the big names. I can't wait to play with MS Dhoni. And hopefully play against Tom, hit him around the park and knock down his stumps."

As for Tom, although he may not be able to see Sam during the lockdown, he has a new dog for company.

"His name is Simba. He is half cavapoochon, half lion," Tom joked. "I've had it for two or three weeks now.

"It was good to be fair, but you have to keep your eyes on him."

"I have a few little tennis balls coming in, so we're going to get him into the slips and see what it's all about."