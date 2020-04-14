Tiny Harris and T.I.'s little daughter, heiress Harris, says she's a better dancer than her son, King, is she right? Look at the video!

Tiny Harris was her fans' day when she shared a video of the family show with Heiress Harris and King Harris. The cute girl says she's a better dancer than King, and people are amazed, just listening to her talk.

‘Too much happiness just for us. I just had to share it with you! Do not miss it! Our friends and family are rushing home tonight. On @ Vh1 at 9 p.m. 👑💜🙌🏽 #HeiressMondays #FriendsNFamilyHustle #FamilyTime #QuarantineTV, "Tiny captioned her post.

Someone spoke about Tip's wife and said: ‘Tiny the true maternal caretaker. You've raised a beautiful family and husband, "and another commenter posted this:" I love Chief Baby Heiress! She is so smart! You guys are doing an amazing job raising her. 🥰 ’

Another fan said that Heiress is ‘The most adorable girl here, it is a joy to see her. A perfect fit in our favorite family. "

Someone else said, ‘When he said I'm a better dance than King. That was it T.I. Hahaha All his energy hahaha he loves how smart he is. "

A commenter wrote: ‘Omg !! I love her!! @majorgirl, your laugh and your smile are so contagious !! I love it ", and a fan wrote:" Beautiful "I totally understand❤️ My children are my greatest achievement and I would not change that for anything in the world,quot;.

A follower said, "I love that you're a,quot; like me. So motherly but it will open you if you come across me. @majorgirl can't wait for next season. "

Another fan posted: ‘All of these kids are so bright and smart. The heiress speaks so eloquently and articulates her own thoughts so well! "

Tiny made fans happy the other day when he announced that his favorite show was calling YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle it's back.



