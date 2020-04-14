Timothee Chalamet is a reluctant hero at first glance at the & # 39; Duna & # 39; by Denis Villeneuve

WENN

The star of & # 39; Call me by your name & # 39; He plays the young royal Paul Atreides, who is preparing to leave comfortable life on his home planet of Caladan on a desolate and dangerous mining planet known as Arrakis.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first look at "Dune"Remake to attract fans about the upcoming release of the film. Going out through Vanity Fair, the photo highlights the main character, Timothee ChalametPaul Atreides, scion of House Atreides.

In the image, the central hero appears on his home planet of Caladan. The young royal looks grim as he strolls along the shores, with some transport ships descending to take Atreides' leaders to their new destination, according to the site.

In the new adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 science fiction novel of the same name, the story begins when Paul Atreides prepares to leave the comfortable life he knows for a desolate and dangerous mining planet known as Arrakis, where his wealthy family will oversee the extraction of a vital spice for the galaxy.

In describing his character, Chalamet says that "the protagonist is on a kind of anti-hero journey", thus explaining his somber expression in the photo. He continues: "He thinks he's going to be some kind of young general who studies his father and his leadership of a combat force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that."

Upon arrival in Arrakis, the Atreides family will face opposition from brutal rival House Harkonnen, "seeking to exploit the desert world they are about to inherit." Paul's parents, Duke Leto and Lady Jessica Atreides, played by Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson (II) respectively, "he must not only manage the extraction of spices in Arrakis, but also the politics at stake in the wider galaxy."

Finding himself at the center of an intergalactic power struggle, Paul has to accept his destiny as a kind of hero to protect his family. A veteran soldier named Gurney Halleck taught him the ways of war, played by Josh Brolin, it will be revealed that he possesses powers that even his trainers could not anticipate.

"Dune" is directed by Denis Villeneuve with a script by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve. It is scheduled for December 18 released in the US. USA "& # 39; Dune & # 39; was made by people from all over the world. Many of these people are like my family, and they are in my thoughts," says Villeneuve. "I am very proud to show off their hard work. I am looking forward to the moment when we can meet again when Dune was made to be seen on the big screen."